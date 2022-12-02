Read full article on original website
REAL ID enforcement date pushed back 2 years
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the REAL ID Act enforcement date by two years, which will offer Kentuckians additional time to request a compliant driving or identity credential that maintains air travel access and more. The new enforcement date of May...
NC Labor Commissioner Dobson won't run again in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced on Tuesday that he won't seek reelection in 2024, saying he's served enough time with one term in that elected office following previous gigs as a state legislator and county commissioner. Dobson, who unveiled his plans at the...
Work forges ahead as scheduled on Kentucky EV battery plants
Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean partner company showed off their progress Monday in developing a massive battery production venture in Kentucky, where they have laid the groundwork for one of the “big bets” the automaker is making in its electric vehicle business. Dirt has been moved,...
Ky. Baptist pastor takes 30-foot fall from roof, preaches message two days later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – GracePointe Pastor Mark Bishop, who plunged 30 feet from his roof and preached two days later, says it was prayer that sustained him. Thousands of Kentucky Baptist friends and others were praying for the popular pastor after his wife alerted everyone to the accident on social media.
