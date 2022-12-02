ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

kentuckytoday.com

REAL ID enforcement date pushed back 2 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the REAL ID Act enforcement date by two years, which will offer Kentuckians additional time to request a compliant driving or identity credential that maintains air travel access and more. The new enforcement date of May...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

NC Labor Commissioner Dobson won't run again in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced on Tuesday that he won't seek reelection in 2024, saying he's served enough time with one term in that elected office following previous gigs as a state legislator and county commissioner. Dobson, who unveiled his plans at the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Work forges ahead as scheduled on Kentucky EV battery plants

Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean partner company showed off their progress Monday in developing a massive battery production venture in Kentucky, where they have laid the groundwork for one of the “big bets” the automaker is making in its electric vehicle business. Dirt has been moved,...
KENTUCKY STATE

