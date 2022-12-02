ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Steelers RB Najee Harris expects to play against Falcons

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HR2Y3_0jVb8MGl00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris expects to play Sunday when the Steelers travel to Atlanta.

Harris practiced Friday for the first time since injuring his abdomen late in the first half of a 24-17 victory over Indianapolis on Monday night. Harris said he “felt good” and sees no reason why he won’t be in the lineup as Pittsburgh (4-7) tries to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Harris walked off the field against the Colts grimacing in pain, though he’s not sure exactly when he was injured. The 2021 first-round pick had run for 35 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season before exiting. The pain grew to the extent that Harris said he went to the hospital for evaluation.

“I didn’t even get tackled when I first (started) feeling it,” Harris said. “I got a bounce, and the pain just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

Reserves Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland played well with both Harris and usual backup Jaylen Warren out, running for a combined 92 yards as the Steelers won for the second time in three games.

“I think that shows how good our (position) room is,” Harris said.

Warren is listed as questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury. Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is also questionable with a rib injury. The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was limited in practice all week after an uncharacteristically quiet performance against Indianapolis, where he registered three tackles and just one quarterback hit.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
The Associated Press

Iowa LB Campbell honored as college football's top scholar

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won the William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday night, becoming the first player from the school to be named college football’s top scholar-athlete. Campbell, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship from the National Football Foundation. Campbell received the award at the NFF’s Hall of Fame induction banquet. He was one of 15 finalists from all levels of college football up for the award that recognizes combined academic and athletic performance as well as exemplary leadership.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Associated Press

WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign. If Beckham is thinking about adding a second Super Bowl ring after tearing the ACL in his left knee while winning the title with the Los Angeles Rams in February, Dallas (9-3) didn’t hurt its case with a 33-point fourth quarter in a 54-19 rout of Indianapolis on Sunday night.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Jets top Panthers 5-2, spoil Maurice's return to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as the Jets spoiled Paul Maurice’s return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Mark Scheifele had a pair of power-play goals and Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois finished with three assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 40 shots as Winnipeg improved to 10-3-0 at home. Zac Dalpe and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Spencer Knight made 12 saves on 15 shots before being replaced by Sergei Bobrovsky early in the second. Bobrovsky stopped 16 of 17 shots. The game marked Maurice’s return to Winnipeg, where he spent parts of nine seasons coaching the Jets before leaving abruptly midway through last season. The 55-year-old Maurice signed on as Florida’s bench boss in June.
FanSided

Miami basketball at Louisville: Game 9 info, live stream, odds and TV

The Miami basketball team plays at Louisville on Sunday to open ACC play. At 7-1, Miami is off to its best start since beginning the 2017-18 season 10-0. Louisville has started a season 0-7 for the first time since 1940-41 when the Cardinals lost their first 11 games. Kenny Payne is in his first season as Louisville’s head coach.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville AD Josh Heird to 'Work Tirelessly' in Effort to Find New Football Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a plot twist that you would usually only expect out of a Hollywood script, the Louisville football program is suddenly in the market for a new coach. On Monday, it was announced that head coach Scott Satterfield would be leaving the Cardinals, and had travelled up I-71 to accept the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati. Ironically enough, the Cardinals and Bearcats - who are already longtime rivals across multiple sports - are set to face off in the Fenway Bowl later this month.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Giants C Feliciano rips officials for taunting call in tie

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ticked off about a fourth-quarter taunting penalty, New York Giants center Jon Feliciano ripped the officials after a 20-all tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. “It (hurts), especially when you are playing two teams,” he said. With the Giants leading 20-13 and 6:22 left in regulation, New York got the ball at the Washington 47 following a punt. Daniel Jones connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton on first down for 12 yards, putting the ball at the Commanders 35.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow could soon be back for Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders, already on a roll with three consecutive victories, could soon get a major infusion of offensive talent. Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) are eligible to come off injured reserve this week. Given the short turnaround to play at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, the more likely scenario is both players will return next week. Coach Josh McDaniels alluded Monday to when cornerback Nate Hobbs came off IR two weeks ago, but was ill and didn’t practice. As a result, Hobbs didn’t play that week at Seattle, but was activated for Sunday’s 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders will have only walkthrough practices this week, so Waller and Renfrow won’t get a chance to get in a proper workout before returning to game action.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
588K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy