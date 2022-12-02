ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
hubcityradio.com

Recap of Governor Noem’s Budget Address

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem delivered her Budget Address to legislator inside the South Dakota House. Governor Noem first address the workforce issue. Noem used the address to criticize how federal government has driven the state into debt. Noem talks about the message the voters delivered from the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota House Republicans getting ready for 2023

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Majority republicans in the South Dakota House are working to be organized before the 2023 session starts. Incoming Speaker-pro-tem, Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton, says House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre has been working on details. Stevens says he and Speaker Hugh Bartels of Watertown will be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

17 School districts to receive combined over three million dollars in grant money

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Seventeen South Dakota school districts will share over three million dollars in federal Career and Technical Education grants. The Platte-Geddes School District will get over two hundred thousand dollars for an electric vehicle project. Superintendent Joel Bailey says it will include several classes. Bailey says students will have...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy