With Unique Architecture and Special Attention to Detail, this Stunning Custom Home in Jackson, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Jackson is a luxurious home possessing a private lake that leads to a life of luxury now available for sale. This home located at 118 Northhaven Dr, Jackson, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,147 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Norton (731 645-0488), Julie Holt (731 693-1943) – Conner Real Estate Jackson (731 265-6789) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jackson.
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night. The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”. Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
New member joins Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council elected a new member on Monday. Tuesday, the city council elected Richard Donnell to replace Ernest Brooks II. Donnell was very happy to be part of the council, and he said he plans to work in specific areas to grow his district.
Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
Holiday cheer comes to a local city’s downtown
SAVANNAH, Tenn.—Downtown Savannah has been transformed into a winter holiday treat for locals and visitors. Christmas on Main Street has something for everyone, with a variety of attractions, including ice skating, photo opportunities, food and more. One attendee drove over an hour to explore the site for the first...
Memphians see hours-long wait times in urgent care clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seasonal illnesses are rearing their ugly heads again in the Mid-South, and it’s causing a major issue for people seeking major medical attention. Sometimes you can see it on the inside, and sometimes on the outside, but for some, it’s a struggle just to get an appointment.
Milan National Guard to celebrate expanded training site Tuesday
The Tennessee Military Department is hosting a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of expanded operations at the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site. The event will take place at the training site’s Graball Gate Tuesday morning at 10:00. Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army,...
Authorities ask for help after man found shot, killed
ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help. They say on Friday around 11:45 p.m., a man named Johnny Harbin was shot and killed inside his own home on Pickins Drive, which is northwest of Adamsville. Harbin was 57-years-old. Officials with...
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
Human remains found in Alcorn County camper fire
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters found the remains of a man inside a camper fire in Alcorn County. The fire happened early Sunday morning, Dec. 4 at a camper on County Road 793. Firefighters found a woman injured; medics airlifted her to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. According to the...
5 adults, 3 teens arrested after several Dyersburg shootings occur hours apart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have arrested multiple suspects after three separate shootings occurred within several hours on Saturday. Five adults and three juveniles were taken into custody and several weapons were seized. It started on Saturday around 7 p.m. when a shooting was reported on Moody Drive. Shortly after, police located and arrested three […]
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago
A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
Martin man's car stolen outside of business, suspect arrested
MARTIN, TN — A Martin man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday afternoon car theft, police say. According to a report from the Martin Police department, the theft victim told police he parked his car close to the front door a Martin business, leaving it running as he went inside.
Silver Alert issued for Haywood County woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Silver Alert has been issued for a Haywood County woman. The alert from the TBI says that Donna Rider has a condition that may prevent her from being able to get home safely. They say she may be...
Caroline Ray's Outlet Mall now open in Lexington!
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Caroline Rays Outlet Mall is new to Lexington but its owner Courtney Chaney isn’t new to the outlet business, “Me and my mother used to be vendors and I decided I didn't want to be a vendor anymore...and I just had the idea and two months later it's here," she said.
