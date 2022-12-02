Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian’s erosion impact on Sanibel
The City of Sanibel released an initial erosion assessment, and the signs of what Hurricane Ian did to the coast near the city are becoming clearer. The City of Sanibel’s strategy in the past has been to let nature take its course. Unlike many other islands, Sanibel had not...
WINKNEWS.com
Team Rubicon’s veteran volunteers help SWFL with post-Ian recovery
The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian will be long and hard. Still, Southwest Florida families are getting help from volunteer organizations all over the U.S., including Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon’s volunteers are veterans who come to disaster-stricken areas and do what it takes to help make communities whole again....
WINKNEWS.com
The red tide dangers that remain after the water is deemed safe
As red tide alerts are lifted at beaches from Boca Grande Pass down to Bonita Beach Park, one alert remains active along Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel. Just like the wind and waves wash away sand and shells on our beaches, they can wash away red tide too. “We’ve had...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
WINKNEWS.com
Dancing Jingled Elves raising money to help women in SWFL after Ian
A group of women, known as the Jingled Elves, sang and danced their way through Naples Tuesday night. It’s all to help other women and children across Collier County. The Jingled Elves exceeded their goal of raising six figures with the help of their 80 sponsors. Caroling for a...
WINKNEWS.com
First ‘Unite Florida’ RV given to Lee County family
The first Unite Florida RV was delivered to Saint James City over the weekend giving people what they need after Hurricane Ian. It was given by the state to Courtney Slavens and her family in Bokeelia. Slavens and her family were denied a trailer by FEMA. For Slavens and her...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA trailer finally arrives for couple while husband gets hospice care
Many are still displaced after Hurricane Ian, including one woman in Englewood who is living in a shed with her husband while he receives hospice care. That couple told WINK News that FEMA has already been to their home and marked where they will put a trailer with an orange flag.
WINKNEWS.com
Energy efficient winter wonderland gifted to local hero
Florida Power & Light and the Florida National Guard teamed up to bring some holiday cheer to a veteran and his family. The organizations made sure Justin Hessinger and his family’s Christmas was merry and bright. The organization surprised the Hessinger family Monday afternoon with a winter wonderland. FPL...
WINKNEWS.com
NCH surgery cures Naples woman of condition causing regular strokes
Having just one stroke is terrible and potentially life-changing; imagine having them regularly. A Naples woman lived with a rare condition that causes strokes monthly, weekly, or even daily until an NCH brain surgeon offered her a life-changing procedure. The past four years have been a long, arduous journey for...
WINKNEWS.com
Repairing and replacing damaged traffic signs in Cape Coral after Ian
Even though 2,400 traffic signs have been fixed in Cape Coral, there are still 5,500 damaged signs in the city after Hurricane Ian. All hands are on deck, and they are doing their best to have all of them fixed in six weeks. Cape Coral has its crews, but they’re...
WINKNEWS.com
Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral
Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral firefighters seek owner of dog rescued from canal
Cape Coral firefighters are looking for the owner of a dog they rescued from a canal on Tuesday morning. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters on Engine 12 rescued a dog from a canal in the 1600 block of Southwest 28th Terrace. His owner has not been found yet, so Lee County Domestic Animal Services is responding to see if he has a microchip.
WINKNEWS.com
Gas prices dropping in SWFL
Lower gas prices can’t really be wrapped up, but it could still be the best gift this holiday season. Since more people travel for the holidays, it might also lighten the burden on Southwest Florida wallets. Gas prices have gone down around Southwest Florida. The average price for gas...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers want to use City of Palms Park for Tampa Bay Rays spring training
The Tampa Bay Rays do not have a place to hold spring training, but that could change soon. Charlotte Sports Park, where the Rays traditionally hold spring training, has too much damage from Hurricane Ian, and there isn’t enough time to fix it before the games are set to begin.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces up to $25 million in state funds for home repairs
Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie held a press conference in Charlotte County where they made announcements about the state’s Hurricane Ian recovery. Since FEMA on Friday denied Florida’s request for funding for the state’s temporary and permanent repairs...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers utilities director addresses water quality concerns after water main break
The City of Fort Myers remains under a boil water notice after a water main break forced it to be implemented on Saturday. Since Saturday night, businesses have had to limit their offerings due to the water main break. Crews have since fixed the leak, but the boil water notice is still in effect.
WINKNEWS.com
2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game
Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County launches new Hurricane Ian debris website
Lee County launched a new Hurricane Ian debris website to improve delivering information to the public. According to the Lee County Government, some of the information disseminated by the website will be about how debris should be separated, kept clear, and placed out. The website will help find debris removal...
WINKNEWS.com
Plane crashes off the coast of Venice
Venice Police and Fire responded to a plane crashing into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning. According to the Venice Police Department, a reported overdue aircraft was found in the Gulf of Mexico after crashing nearly 2.5 miles west of the Venice Pier. What was left of a rented...
WINKNEWS.com
Think outside the box with homemade Christmas gifts
Sometimes the best Christmas gifts don’t come from a store; sometimes homemade ones mean a whole lot more. Thinking outside the box—or even making one yourself—can make this season even more special for your loved ones. For weeks, Theresa West-Taylo’s students at North Fort Myers Academy of...
