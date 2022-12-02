ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian’s erosion impact on Sanibel

The City of Sanibel released an initial erosion assessment, and the signs of what Hurricane Ian did to the coast near the city are becoming clearer. The City of Sanibel’s strategy in the past has been to let nature take its course. Unlike many other islands, Sanibel had not...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Team Rubicon’s veteran volunteers help SWFL with post-Ian recovery

The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian will be long and hard. Still, Southwest Florida families are getting help from volunteer organizations all over the U.S., including Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon’s volunteers are veterans who come to disaster-stricken areas and do what it takes to help make communities whole again....
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The red tide dangers that remain after the water is deemed safe

As red tide alerts are lifted at beaches from Boca Grande Pass down to Bonita Beach Park, one alert remains active along Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel. Just like the wind and waves wash away sand and shells on our beaches, they can wash away red tide too. “We’ve had...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule

With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Dancing Jingled Elves raising money to help women in SWFL after Ian

A group of women, known as the Jingled Elves, sang and danced their way through Naples Tuesday night. It’s all to help other women and children across Collier County. The Jingled Elves exceeded their goal of raising six figures with the help of their 80 sponsors. Caroling for a...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First ‘Unite Florida’ RV given to Lee County family

The first Unite Florida RV was delivered to Saint James City over the weekend giving people what they need after Hurricane Ian. It was given by the state to Courtney Slavens and her family in Bokeelia. Slavens and her family were denied a trailer by FEMA. For Slavens and her...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Energy efficient winter wonderland gifted to local hero

Florida Power & Light and the Florida National Guard teamed up to bring some holiday cheer to a veteran and his family. The organizations made sure Justin Hessinger and his family’s Christmas was merry and bright. The organization surprised the Hessinger family Monday afternoon with a winter wonderland. FPL...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

NCH surgery cures Naples woman of condition causing regular strokes

Having just one stroke is terrible and potentially life-changing; imagine having them regularly. A Naples woman lived with a rare condition that causes strokes monthly, weekly, or even daily until an NCH brain surgeon offered her a life-changing procedure. The past four years have been a long, arduous journey for...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral

Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral firefighters seek owner of dog rescued from canal

Cape Coral firefighters are looking for the owner of a dog they rescued from a canal on Tuesday morning. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters on Engine 12 rescued a dog from a canal in the 1600 block of Southwest 28th Terrace. His owner has not been found yet, so Lee County Domestic Animal Services is responding to see if he has a microchip.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gas prices dropping in SWFL

Lower gas prices can’t really be wrapped up, but it could still be the best gift this holiday season. Since more people travel for the holidays, it might also lighten the burden on Southwest Florida wallets. Gas prices have gone down around Southwest Florida. The average price for gas...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces up to $25 million in state funds for home repairs

Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie held a press conference in Charlotte County where they made announcements about the state’s Hurricane Ian recovery. Since FEMA on Friday denied Florida’s request for funding for the state’s temporary and permanent repairs...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game

Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County launches new Hurricane Ian debris website

Lee County launched a new Hurricane Ian debris website to improve delivering information to the public. According to the Lee County Government, some of the information disseminated by the website will be about how debris should be separated, kept clear, and placed out. The website will help find debris removal...
WINKNEWS.com

Plane crashes off the coast of Venice

Venice Police and Fire responded to a plane crashing into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning. According to the Venice Police Department, a reported overdue aircraft was found in the Gulf of Mexico after crashing nearly 2.5 miles west of the Venice Pier. What was left of a rented...
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Think outside the box with homemade Christmas gifts

Sometimes the best Christmas gifts don’t come from a store; sometimes homemade ones mean a whole lot more. Thinking outside the box—or even making one yourself—can make this season even more special for your loved ones. For weeks, Theresa West-Taylo’s students at North Fort Myers Academy of...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

