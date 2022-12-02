Christmas Craft Show kicks off Friday, offers variety of gift options

December means it's time to fight the crowds while Christmas shopping.

Many people flocked to H. Odell Weeks Activity Center on Friday to get a head start on their shopping at the 52nd annual Christmas Craft Show. This two-day event features a variety of crafts, baked goods, and food vendors for people to enjoy.

Kristy Taylor with The Pointing Dog Collars sells handmade dog collars with flowers, bowties and leashes. She wanted to sell her items at the craft show because she was an attendee of it before starting her business.

“I always enjoyed it and it's just a good way to start Christmas off,” she said. Taylor said things had gone well in the first few hours Friday morning and been “pretty steady.”

Brenda Barfield and Joyce O'Leary, both of North Augusta, came because they enjoy crafting and to see what they could find.

“A mailbox cover that the lady was just using as a display, I fell in love with it,” O'Leary said.

The two purchased a couple of items, including several stocking stuffers.

Shelby Wilkie of Shelby's Creations got a booth because she enjoys making people happy with her creations, she said.

“I create floral arrangements and Christmas trees, all kind of decorative stuff for your house,” Wilkie said.

Her favorite items to make include trees, mailbox covers and garland, she said.

Sarah Simpkins came to the craft show because she wanted to see what she could find.

“So far we found a centerpiece for the table ... that's what I was looking for,” Simpkins said.

The Christmas Craft Show will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road.