Related
As We Celebrate Christmas We Must Celebrate the 12 Days of Texas Too
As we begin celebrating the Christmas season of 2022, we should also remember the "12 Days of Christmas." Then It hit me, how about we celebrate our own "12 Days of Texas?" You know, just like the song only taking into account the blessings we've received in the Lone Star State.
Texas Anxiety is Climbing and These 12 Food Items Help to Reduce it
Since the pandemic began in 2019 Americans have been struggling with anxiety. Texans are no different in fact Texas ranks in the top five states in America with the most people with anxiety. According to the latest findings from World Population Review, Texas climbs to number 2 on the list for having the most people struggling with depression and anxiety.
Metallica’s 2023 World Tour Includes Only One Texas Date With A Twist
Metallica surprised the entire world on Monday, October 28th, by dropping a new song, announcing a new album, and laying out their world tour plans. Those tour plans span the world of course but it looks like only one lucky Texas town will be on the tour schedule. Arlington, Texas...
Top 10 Cities In The U.S. For Singles, Find Out Which One Is In Texas
Finding love in 2022 was rough. A buddy of mine recently went out on a typical date. Nothing out of the ordinary. Just dinner and a movie. A whopping $90. It's getting more and more expensive to go out nowadays, so it would certainly make sense to live someplace where dating activities won't break the bank.
Meow Wolf’s Mind-Blowing Experience Is Coming To Texas in 2023, But Where?
Alright Texas, you've never seen anything quite like this. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex founded in Santa Fe in 2008, is coming to Texas in 2023. The New Mexico-based company has recently announced its two newest locations, both in Texas. Before too long you'll be able to round up the whole family and experience Meow Wolf in both Grapevine and Houston.
This Dream Home is the Most Expensive House for Sale in Texas
As someone who is constantly broke because, well, I'm a DJ, I do a lot of daydreaming when it comes to the finer things in life. Such as the case with houses, especially big, gigantic expensive houses like this house you're about to see, which is the most expensive in the Lone Star State.
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
It’s National Meth Awareness Day & Texas Really Should Be Aware
When you work in radio, you get surrounded by "fun fact" information fluff. "National Days" are an old standby, and there are conveniently several per day. Today, November 30th is National Mousse Day. Okay. I find myself callously rolling my eyes at "awareness" days. Who isn't aware that cancer exists?...
Yes Things Are Bigger and Better in Texas and Here’s My Proof
These are some things that I believe we Texans tend to brag about and they're the things we are entitled to boast about. Furthermore, we have the right to brag about everything in Texas because we are awesome people and we live in an incredible state. Additionally, there are some...
ERCOT May Not Have Enough Power For The Winter
The last time Texas had a big winter storm and power problems, 246 people died. Yes, straight-up died. This isn't a matter of you grabbing an extra blanket, this is a matter of life and death and it still hasn't been fixed. The Texas Tribune is reporting that our grid...
