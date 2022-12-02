ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Anxiety is Climbing and These 12 Food Items Help to Reduce it

Since the pandemic began in 2019 Americans have been struggling with anxiety. Texans are no different in fact Texas ranks in the top five states in America with the most people with anxiety. According to the latest findings from World Population Review, Texas climbs to number 2 on the list for having the most people struggling with depression and anxiety.
Meow Wolf’s Mind-Blowing Experience Is Coming To Texas in 2023, But Where?

Alright Texas, you've never seen anything quite like this. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex founded in Santa Fe in 2008, is coming to Texas in 2023. The New Mexico-based company has recently announced its two newest locations, both in Texas. Before too long you'll be able to round up the whole family and experience Meow Wolf in both Grapevine and Houston.
ERCOT May Not Have Enough Power For The Winter

The last time Texas had a big winter storm and power problems, 246 people died. Yes, straight-up died. This isn't a matter of you grabbing an extra blanket, this is a matter of life and death and it still hasn't been fixed. The Texas Tribune is reporting that our grid...
