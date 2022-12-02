Read full article on original website
WBBJ
New member joins Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council elected a new member on Monday. Tuesday, the city council elected Richard Donnell to replace Ernest Brooks II. Donnell was very happy to be part of the council, and he said he plans to work in specific areas to grow his district.
WBBJ
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
luxury-houses.net
With Unique Architecture and Special Attention to Detail, this Stunning Custom Home in Jackson, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Jackson is a luxurious home possessing a private lake that leads to a life of luxury now available for sale. This home located at 118 Northhaven Dr, Jackson, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,147 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Norton (731 645-0488), Julie Holt (731 693-1943) – Conner Real Estate Jackson (731 265-6789) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jackson.
radionwtn.com
240 Children Served By Cops & Kids Shopping Trip
Paris, Tenn.–There were a lot of excited kids on hand for the annual Cops and Kids Christmas Shopping Trip Saturday. The event is held each year and is sponsored by the FOP Tennessee-Kentucky Lake Lodge 17. This year, 240 children were treated during the shopping trip. Each child could...
WBBJ
Holiday cheer comes to a local city’s downtown
SAVANNAH, Tenn.—Downtown Savannah has been transformed into a winter holiday treat for locals and visitors. Christmas on Main Street has something for everyone, with a variety of attractions, including ice skating, photo opportunities, food and more. One attendee drove over an hour to explore the site for the first...
WBBJ
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
WBBJ
Pat Brown School founder, instructor dies at age of 81
JACKSON, Tenn. — One dance company is mourning the loss of their founder and instructor. After moving to Jackson and opening her own studio, she touched the lives of many dance students in the city. “Being away from the studio, probably. Not being able to teach other kids and...
wnbjtv.com
Caroline Ray's Outlet Mall now open in Lexington!
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Caroline Rays Outlet Mall is new to Lexington but its owner Courtney Chaney isn’t new to the outlet business, “Me and my mother used to be vendors and I decided I didn't want to be a vendor anymore...and I just had the idea and two months later it's here," she said.
WBBJ
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WBBJ
New flea market opens with over 65 vendors
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington. Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially. “It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
WBBJ
Silver Alert issued for Haywood County woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Silver Alert has been issued for a Haywood County woman. The alert from the TBI says that Donna Rider has a condition that may prevent her from being able to get home safely. They say she may be...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/05/22 – 12/06/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Local church festival celebrates St. Nicholas
JACKSON, Tenn. —One church gets into the Christmas spirit with its special Festival. St. Nicholas Orthodox Church held their annual St. Nicholas Festival on Saturday. There were many activities for everyone to enjoy. Some of those activities included a nativity, petting zoo, music performances, a parish tour, and more.
hottytoddy.com
Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago
A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
WBBJ
Below Freezing Tonight, Rainy ALL Next Week!
Temperatures will drop down below freezing again Sunday morning across West Tennessee and highs will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up nicely next week but clouds and rain showers will dominate the forecast for most of the week. We do have a couple chances for some weak storms and we will let you know just how much rain is on the way; all coming up here.
WBBJ
Authorities ask for help after man found shot, killed
ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help. They say on Friday around 11:45 p.m., a man named Johnny Harbin was shot and killed inside his own home on Pickins Drive, which is northwest of Adamsville. Harbin was 57-years-old. Officials with...
