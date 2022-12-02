Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wrkf.org
LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland gets Grammy nomination for collaboration with musician Sean Ardoin
LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland performs during halftime in game against Ole Miss, October 22, 2022. This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Last week, the New Orleans City Council approved a nearly $1.5 billion budget for 2023. New Orleans Metro...
wbrz.com
Southern University's Human Jukebox inks apparel deal with Starter
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox, Southern University's famous marching band, has signed a deal with Starter to launch its new HBCU line of apparel. The Human Jukebox formally announced the deal Tuesday, but the partnership technically debuted over the weekend during Southern's halftime performance at the Bayou Classic in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Louisiana resident Angela Alvarez is the Latin Grammy Awards' oldest winner
Is it true that 95-year-old Latin Grammy Award winner Angela Alvarez lives in or around New Orleans? I believe I heard her say something like that in an interview. Angela Alvarez is a Baton Rouge resident who, at age 95, is the Latin Grammy Awards’ oldest winner. She was named best new artist at the Latin Grammys ceremony on Nov. 17.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year
Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
kalb.com
Many Tigers say they will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers did not walk away with a victory in last year’s state championship, falling to Amite 17-6. But, they will have another crack at it on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Union Parish in the Superdome. The Tigers immediately went back to work, stating...
A Brief Story of France and New Orleans
"It was a lovely evening and visit to have President d'Estaing come to Louisiana and New Orleans. It was a very important moment in our city's history and relationship with France."
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
brproud.com
Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket
GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
theadvocate.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
wrkf.org
Louisianans are paying more than $2K to get abortions post-Roe, according to abortion rights groups
The cost of an abortion has skyrocketed in the wake of Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban, costing many patients more than $2,000 and forcing them to travel 1,900 miles round trip, according to abortion rights groups. The New Orleans Abortion Fund (NOAF), which helps people pay for and access abortions,...
New Orleans' newest parade debuts Saturday
We’ve got a little over a month to go until Carnival season hits, but this weekend, New Orleans gets a new parade that will mix some of the familiar with something new.
NOLA.com
On Frenchmen, French president samples New Orleans' 'best street to do parties'
After two days of diplomacy, business and promoting his native tongue in Washington and New Orleans, French President Emmanuel Macron sampled the Crescent City's nightlife up close and personal, strolling the Frenchmen Street entertainment strip and soaking up live music at three clubs. Hundreds of people gathered there to see,...
Micah and Heidi Stampley Give Homes a Taste of NOLA With Orleans Foods Beignet Mix
Pictured: Micah and Heidi Stampley |Photo byChris Jones. The perfect beignet checks all the boxes. Whether you’re nostalgic for the tastes of New Orleans or looking for a way to switch up a breakfast routine, the fried treats with their cloudlike interior make everything better.
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
WDSU
Sources: New Orleans could make history making appointment for police chief position
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple sources have confirmed to WDSU that a history-making appointment could be coming soon after The NOPD Superintendent announced his retirement. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement on Tuesday. Sources tell WDSU that Jonette Williams could be tapped for the position. She would be the first...
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans early Sunday morning. The New Orleans Police Department responded to the crash that happened on North Claiborne Avenue.
NOLA.com
Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson donates $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has donated $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School, the all-boys Roman Catholic school in Metairie. It is the largest donation in the school's 60-year history, a Rummel spokesperson said. The donation, from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, will be...
NOLA.com
District Attorney Jason Williams fights payouts for wrongfully convicted defendants
Two lawsuits filed by wrongfully convicted men against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in the last year are forcing District Attorney Jason Williams to confront the potential financial risks of his push to right past wrongs. Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith, who served a combined 42 years in prison...
Looking for Christmas cheer? Here is where to find Christmas light displays near you
NEW ORLEANS — The holidays are here, and Christmas is just a couple of weeks away. For those who want to take a break from holiday shopping and stroll through a lighted Christmas wonderland; here are some Christmas light displays you can find near you. Editor's Note: If there...
