Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Portugal's game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup
Lefties across borders - The Mandhana influence on Litchfield's rise
The Australia teenager has heaped praise on the India batter for the insights she shared during their time together in the WBBL
Report: Chelsea Expressed Interest In Yunus Musah
Chelsea are reportedly pondering a move for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.
Rohit sent to hospital for x-ray after left thumb injury
The India captain suffered the blow when he dropped a catch in the second over of the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka
EU, Western Balkans boost partnership amid Ukraine war
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — For the six Western Balkans countries aspiring to join the European Union, gaining full membership in the 27-nation club remains a distant goal. But Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia are getting more concrete signs that they have a future place in the EU as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in southeastern Europe.
£45m drug smuggling plot foiled by gangster’s photo of pet dog
A plot to smuggle £45 million worth of drugs to Australia was smashed after a gangster accidentally sent a photo of his dog on an encrypted network.The picture, spotted on Encron by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators, showed Danny Brown‘s partner’s phone number on his pet dog’s tag.Brown‘s gang had stuffed the huge stash of MDMA in the arms of a mechanical digger, and created a fake auction to make shipping the machinery 10,000 miles from Southampton to Brisbane in Australia appear legitimate.But their attempt to reap the higher market value of drugs down under was foiled. Brown, 55,...
