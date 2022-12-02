Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century

Related
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Does your house have the best and brightest holiday decorations in Miami? Let’s find out
Are your holiday decorations the most fabulous on the block? Are they so bright the neighbors have invested in blackout curtains and taken to wearing sunglasses at night?
'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how
“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!”. So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt).
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
9 valuable collectibles you can invest in
Masterworks.io examined various collectibles and their sales over the past year and explored why people may choose to collect certain items.
Family Builds A Private Tiny House Village Where Their Teen Kids Have A House Each
A family of four lives in private tiny houses where each child has a house of their own like their parents. Keli and Ryan Brinks purchased a 21-acre property for $57,000 in Kentucky and built several tiny houses. By doing so, they have created a tiny village of their own with their 18-year-old daughter, Lennox, and 16-year-old son, Brodey, living in tiny houses across from their parents.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0