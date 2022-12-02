Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century

A family of four lives in private tiny houses where each child has a house of their own like their parents. Keli and Ryan Brinks purchased a 21-acre property for $57,000 in Kentucky and built several tiny houses. By doing so, they have created a tiny village of their own with their 18-year-old daughter, Lennox, and 16-year-old son, Brodey, living in tiny houses across from their parents.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO