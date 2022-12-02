ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century

By Jennifer Billock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZ7Qy_0jVb5oFi00

Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Bergen Record

'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how

“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!”. So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt).
Maya Devi

Family Builds A Private Tiny House Village Where Their Teen Kids Have A House Each

A family of four lives in private tiny houses where each child has a house of their own like their parents. Keli and Ryan Brinks purchased a 21-acre property for $57,000 in Kentucky and built several tiny houses. By doing so, they have created a tiny village of their own with their 18-year-old daughter, Lennox, and 16-year-old son, Brodey, living in tiny houses across from their parents.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy