Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
Monday, December 5th: Judge Hunter Greene, Bernie Pinsonat, John Wirt, Masahiro Sumori
Candidate for Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Hunter Greene talks his candidacy and comments on his opponents for the upcoming election. Pollster and political consultant Bernie Pinsonat talks several campaign topics including upcoming elections. Music writer and critic John Wirt is joined by Masahiro Sumori to talk Wirt's book "Huey "Piano" Smith and the Rocking Pneumonia Blues" and Sumori's translation of the book into Japanese.
wrkf.org
Louisianans are paying more than $2K to get abortions post-Roe, according to abortion rights groups
The cost of an abortion has skyrocketed in the wake of Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban, costing many patients more than $2,000 and forcing them to travel 1,900 miles round trip, according to abortion rights groups. The New Orleans Abortion Fund (NOAF), which helps people pay for and access abortions,...
wrkf.org
‘Play is powerful’: Early childhood educators in Maryland, New Mexico win teacher of the year ho
Early childhood educators rarely get the spotlight typically saved for K-12 teachers. But that’s starting to change, as two states have recently awarded teachers of young children top honors. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore pictured with her student Kiara. (Courtesy of Berol Dewdney) Berol Dewdney, a PreK teacher at the...
wrkf.org
How a new docuseries and a publishing company are celebrating the ‘character’ of Louisiana
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Homicides spiked across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Baton Rouge was no exception. But now, it seems like this deadly trend is finally on the decline. Criminal Justice reporter for the Advocate, James Finn, tells us more about covering these crimes.
Comments / 0