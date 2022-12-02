ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wrkf.org

Monday, December 5th: Judge Hunter Greene, Bernie Pinsonat, John Wirt, Masahiro Sumori

Candidate for Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Hunter Greene talks his candidacy and comments on his opponents for the upcoming election. Pollster and political consultant Bernie Pinsonat talks several campaign topics including upcoming elections. Music writer and critic John Wirt is joined by Masahiro Sumori to talk Wirt's book "Huey "Piano" Smith and the Rocking Pneumonia Blues" and Sumori's translation of the book into Japanese.
LOUISIANA STATE
How a new docuseries and a publishing company are celebrating the ‘character’ of Louisiana

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Homicides spiked across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Baton Rouge was no exception. But now, it seems like this deadly trend is finally on the decline. Criminal Justice reporter for the Advocate, James Finn, tells us more about covering these crimes.
LOUISIANA STATE

