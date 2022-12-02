ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, KY

Knob Creek Wants You to Hang Out With Its Master Distillers This Winter

By Jonah Flicker
If you’ve ever been on a distillery tour, you know the drill—walk through the production area, listen to the tour guide banter, wrap up with a tasting and walk away with boozy memories. But Knob Creek just announced the details of an exclusive “Behind the Craft” visit to the distillery in February, and this sounds like a much better time than that for true bourbon lovers.

Knob Creek is part of the Jim Beam Small Batch Collection, with a nine-year-old 100-proof bourbon as its core expression along with a rye, some single barrel bottles and a few older limited-edition age statements (the 12-year is one of the best bourbons you can buy ). As part of the Beam family, the whiskey is produced at the James B. Beam Distilling Co., along with Jim Beam White Label, Booker’s , Basil Hayden and various other brands. For the Behind the Craft tour, you’ll get an experience unlike any regular visit to a distillery. Father and son master distillers Fred Noe (seventh generation) and Freddie Noe (eighth generation) will host the visit in Clermont, Kentucky on February 3, 2023. “Craftsmanship is core to Knob Creek and we’re excited to show bourbon fans and their loved ones an insider’s perspective on the care and dedication that goes into creating our whiskey,” said Fred Noe in a statement. “Dad [Booker Noe] set out to create Knob Creek more than 30 years ago to bring friends and family together, and we’re excited to do just that for the holiday season this year, and have folks come as friends and leave as family.”

This immersive experience is totally focused on Knob Creek, unlike other tours at the distillery, and will include the following: an opportunity to select a single barrel with the Noes that will be bottled and sold, a cocktail making class at the new Fred B. Noe Distillery , previews of unreleased Knob Creek expressions, a sit-down dinner with the Noes and more that is yet to be announced (itinerary is subject to change). Of note, travel and accommodations are not included and, oddly, no alcohol will be included as part of the visit but will be available for purchase (based on legal requirements).

Tickets for the Knob Creek Behind the Craft experience will go on sale on December 9 at 12 pm Eastern Time via the official website and cost $500 (that includes you and a plus-one). There are only five packages available, so act fast if you’re interested. And as a special add-on, you’ll get a holiday gift box sent to you that you can keep or give to someone else (also, no alcohol in this box).

