Not Having It! Kim Kardashian Ripped To Shreds By Fans Over 'Ugly' Home Decor

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
Fans are not having Kim Kardashian 's unique design choices for her home. After The Kardashians star shared a video to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 1, of her living room all set up for the holidays — including a live pianist playing Christmas songs early in the morning — social media users were quick to call out the strange decor of the reality star's residence.

"It's that time of the year..." Kardashian wrote alongside the video of her family's bare and cold looking living space. "@philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs."

Though estate is worth $60 million, the internet didn't love the look of the fashion mogul's place. "It’s like they’re living in a department store," one Twitter use wrote, while another added, "[The couch] is sorta fugly but I bet it’s comfy af."

Other fans seemed to wonder how Kardashian, who has kids North , 9, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 3, managed to keep an all-white home clean with four kids running around. "It would help having ‘the help’ make it look that smooth and tidy everyday," one user penned while another added, "I mean, it looks like someone ran their hand along every seam, to make it pristine."

This is not the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been called out by the public for something she posted on social media. As OK! previously reported , followers were upset after Kardashian shared photos of her Thanksgiving trip to visit prisoner's with Khloé Kardashian 's cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson .

"This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatric," the makeup mogul said in a recent Instagram post. "These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life."

Fans were not impressed with the lack of loyalty to her sister , writing, "Why are u doing this with Tristan after what he did to ur sister? Please make it make sense," while another penned, "Kim what we aren’t going to do is make Tristan the enemy and then try to give him his redemption arc . Blur his face out lol."

The Sun obtained the images from Kardashian's Instagram Story of her home.

