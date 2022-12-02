Read full article on original website
Researchers explore future of lab-grown dairy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lab-grown milk and meat is part of a new field that experts say is growing rapidly. The FDA last month gave the go-ahead for chicken grown from animal cells to be consumed by humans. Now, Unilever, the parent company of Vermont’s own Ben & Jerry’s, is conducting research on ice cream that would remove traditional dairies from the equation.
Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday shopping is well underway and one Vermont nonprofit is challenging people to support women-owned businesses. The Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization helping Vermont women achieve economic sufficiency. According to the group, there are 2,720 women-owned businesses in Vermont. Group leaders are using that new data to create a benchmark and see how the women-owned businesses are doing in the years to come.
Audit finds no major discrepancies in Vermont midterm election
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - An independent audit of Vermont’s midterm election found no major discrepancies. The audit was held Tuesday in seven communities. By state law, the secretary of state is required to audit the election results in several random towns 30 days after the election. The firm Clear...
How is Vermont addressing public defender shortage?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many state public defender offices blame the current shortage of attorneys on the pandemic and the great resignation that followed. But many who quit the profession say that low pay and lack of funding forced them to leave a job they loved. Most state public defender...
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
A checkup of Vermont’s health care system as regulators consider community needs
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts got together in Rutland on Monday to chip away at some of the community’s most pressing problems inside and outside the hospital. The pandemic may be in the rearview for many Vermonters but providers in Rutland staff say it has fundamentally changed the way our health care system works.
Vt. Education Agency reaches settlement in suit over religious schools
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont fallout from that religious schools ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts must pay tuition and legal costs of five families who challenged the state’s policy of not using school choice for religious schools. The...
Scott resurrects voluntary paid family leave plan
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott is wading into the issue of paid family leave again. After vetoing a pre-pandemic legislative effort at universal paid family leave, the governor on Tuesday rolled out a private, voluntary plan similar to one he first introduced with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu three years ago.
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery
Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
Vermont midterm election audit taking place Tuesday
Gift for those hunting for the right present
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For some, finding the perfect gift this holiday season is a shot in the dark. But there’s hope. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses that may get you off the hook and reeling in the thank-yous.
Krowinski again selected as Vermont House speaker, details agenda
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Jill Krowinski of Burlington has once again been selected as Vermont speaker of the House. Over the weekend during the legislative Democratic caucus meeting, lawmakers set priorities and selected leaders for the upcoming session. This will be Krowinski’s second biennium as the speaker. This...
Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
Vermont midterm election audit held today
Vermont Air National Guard to perform night drills
Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community
Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the Statehouse in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her nomination...
Should Vt. create a police misconduct database that’s open to the public?
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Should Vermonters have access to a list of police officers whose credibility is in question? That’s the debate in a new report from a key legislative committee examining so-called Brady-Giglio letters. It’s a prosecutorial tool and a precedent from the Supreme Court-- a duty of...
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY lt. governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges. Prosecutors notified the judge hours later that they were appealing the ruling. Six weeks before a scheduled...
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wet weather will return to the region for mid week. A frontal system will approach from the west on Tuesday, which will bring periods of rain to the region by late morning. Rain will continue to fall with cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening, then tapering to showers on Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 40s, only falling a few degrees into the low to mid 40s through the overnight hours.
