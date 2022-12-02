Read full article on original website
WCAX
Gift for those hunting for the right present
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For some, finding the perfect gift this holiday season is a shot in the dark. But there’s hope. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses that may get you off the hook and reeling in the thank-yous.
mynbc5.com
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors
BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
mainepublic.org
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery
Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
WMUR.com
New England craft brewery named No. 1 in country at Brewbound Awards
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A brewery in Vermont is receiving national recognition after it received an award for being the best craft brewery in the country. Last week, Fiddlehead Brewing Company was named "craft brewery of the year" during the annual Brewbound Awards. Fiddlehead says it brews up to 500...
WCAX
Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community
The Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Burlington gave the invocation on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday morning. Vermont Air National Guard to perform night drills. The F-35 fighter jets will begin a night flying exercise tonight.
WCAX
Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday shopping is well underway and one Vermont nonprofit is challenging people to support women-owned businesses. The Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization helping Vermont women achieve economic sufficiency. According to the group, there are 2,720 women-owned businesses in Vermont. Group leaders are using that new data to create a benchmark and see how the women-owned businesses are doing in the years to come.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
This morning five steps you should consider before putting your money to work. Also, mind your manners. We get etiquette advice from Lizzy Post, Emily Post Institute. And patients left in the dark when some doctors battle serious addiction issues. "One Church Rutland" opened this weekend.
Winter energy fairs being held throughout New York
Combatting the rising cost of home heating this winter won’t be easy, but organizations in New York are trying to help. Clinton Community College hosted a Winter Energy Fair, where the goal was to give those in need better access to the resources that will help them keep their homes warm this winter. “A lot […]
WCAX
State House lawn celebration for Governor’s Tree lighting
Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was allegedly trying to sell them. Members of Vermont's healthcare regulatory group, The Green Mountain Care Board, are meeting with providers and holding a public meeting today.
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago.
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
WCAX
Vermont celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the Statehouse lawn was lit up. A large crowd was on hand to see this year’s tree lighting. The more than 40-foot Balsam tree is one of the largest ever on the Statehouse lawn. It was donated by North Light Tree Farm in Calais.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WCAX
Should Vt. create a police misconduct database that’s open to the public?
South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago.
WCAX
How is Vermont addressing public defender shortage?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many state public defender offices blame the current shortage of attorneys on the pandemic and the great resignation that followed. But many who quit the profession say that low pay and lack of funding forced them to leave a job they loved. Most state public defender...
WCAX
Students got to show off spectacular talents Saturday evening
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont kids got the chance to strut their stuff on the big stage Saturday. It was all a part of the 9th annual Spectacular Spectacular. A talent show for the green mountain state’s rising stars. This year’s performers ranged from ages 9 to 15. Many of them traveled from across the state to sing, dance, drum and beatbox on the same stage as the pros. There were 20 kids in total performing at the show, and this was the event’s first year having in person performances since the pandemic.
