a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
mainepublic.org
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
WCAX
Gift for those hunting for the right present
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For some, finding the perfect gift this holiday season is a shot in the dark. But there’s hope. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses that may get you off the hook and reeling in the thank-yous.
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
WCAX
Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community
The Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Burlington gave the invocation on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday morning.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery
Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
WCAX
Krowinski again selected as Vermont House speaker, details agenda
South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago.
WCAX
Vermont Air National Guard to perform night drills
The Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Burlington gave the invocation on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday morning.
WCAX
How is Vermont addressing public defender shortage?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many state public defender offices blame the current shortage of attorneys on the pandemic and the great resignation that followed. But many who quit the profession say that low pay and lack of funding forced them to leave a job they loved. Most state public defender...
WCAX
Should Vt. create a police misconduct database that’s open to the public?
South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago.
WCAX
Audit finds no major discrepancies in Vermont midterm election
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - An independent audit of Vermont’s midterm election found no major discrepancies. The audit was held Tuesday in seven communities. By state law, the secretary of state is required to audit the election results in several random towns 30 days after the election. The firm Clear...
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WCAX
Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday shopping is well underway and one Vermont nonprofit is challenging people to support women-owned businesses. The Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization helping Vermont women achieve economic sufficiency. According to the group, there are 2,720 women-owned businesses in Vermont. Group leaders are using that new data to create a benchmark and see how the women-owned businesses are doing in the years to come.
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
WMUR.com
New England craft brewery named No. 1 in country at Brewbound Awards
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A brewery in Vermont is receiving national recognition after it received an award for being the best craft brewery in the country. Last week, Fiddlehead Brewing Company was named "craft brewery of the year" during the annual Brewbound Awards. Fiddlehead says it brews up to 500...
WCAX
A checkup of Vermont’s health care system as regulators consider community needs
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts got together in Rutland on Monday to chip away at some of the community’s most pressing problems inside and outside the hospital. The pandemic may be in the rearview for many Vermonters but providers in Rutland staff say it has fundamentally changed the way our health care system works.
WCAX
Vermont midterm election audit taking place Tuesday
Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community. A Landmark College senior is using her skills to give back to the community.
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion
A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
