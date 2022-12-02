I'm in recovery. I advocate for addicts who are still struggling. This, however, is disgusting. Even in active addiction you can still have consideration and respect for others. If you aren't ready to fix your own life yet, that's up to you, but don't put innocent children at risk. It's really not that difficult to not leave harmful/contaminated/deadly things at a playground, that you know children will come in contact with. There is no excuse for this.
Thank God the baby is doing well! 🙏 Evil people leaving their drugs behind where the innocent children have access to it. I hope that they catch whoever did it!
This is sad! What is the world coming to? We can't even take the kids out to the park anymore without being concerned about a situation like this arisin. Sad!
