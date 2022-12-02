Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Outgoing LMPD Chief says she resigned to avoid being fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Outgoing Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields says the she resigned to avoid being fired. She sat down with WLKY to talk for the first time since her resignation. "I was, yes, I was, I was not considered for the chief's job under Mayor-elect Greenberg,"...
Wave 3
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. ‘Have to wait and see’: David James plans ahead while looking back as Metro Council president. Updated: 9...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Yorktown Apartment residents await their fate as Louisville Collegiate School reconsiders turning the complex it into a parking lot. Inside the Cards: Dec. 3 2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. Watch UofL Basketball Head...
wdrb.com
WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the four people killed Saturday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Mary Stanton, 17-year-old Andrianna Stanton, 11-year-old Brianna Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton. The Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Auburndale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say 1 person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in the Auburndale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting on Cardinal Woods Drive. Third Divisions officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman, whose identities both...
wdrb.com
Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
WHAS 11
What you should do immediately following a car accident
Louisville attorney Alex White on Great Day Live! Click here, to contact Alex White.
Worker who died in trench collapse at Southern Indiana construction site identified
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran after a trench collapse.
wdrb.com
Police say argument over car keys led to man's murder in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man charged with the murder of another 21-year-old man in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood earlier this month faced a judge Wednesday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Montez Anthony. Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $750,000. On...
WHAS 11
'She dropped it and it got on her breathing tube and it caught fire': Bardstown boy saves elderly woman's life
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — "I don't want her to die," Alister Leger cried to a Nelson County dispatcher Saturday night. In the middle of watching a Christmas movie on the Hallmark Channel, the 10-year-old jumped to action when his friend's great-grandmother caught on fire. According to the Bardstown Fire Department,...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint
These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
WLKY.com
Authorities offering up to $20,000 reward each for two Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal authorities are looking for two Louisville men on the run. Chicoby Summers, 27, and Jerlen Horton, 28, are wanted on federal drug charges, bond violation, and supervised release probation charges. Both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The U.S. Marshals...
WHAS 11
Bardstown boy saves elderly woman's life after she catches fire
"I don't want her to die," Alister Leger cried to a Nelson County dispatcher. Little did he know, he'd already saved the woman's life.
WHAS 11
KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. Officers say that a 17-year-old...
