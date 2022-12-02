ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man outside of his apartment

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4VyE_0jVb5Lql00

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a jury found a Buffalo man guilty of one count of assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Feb. 13, 2022, 37-year-old Damien A. Morris left his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the victim in the parking lot.

Morris suspected that the victim was breaking into vehicles. During the confrontation, Morris shot the victim once with his legally-owned handgun.

The victim, a 49-year-old homeless man, was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Morris was arraigned the next day in Buffalo City Court and released on $25,000 bail.

Morris will face a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb.14, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. He is currently released on a previously posted bail.

Comments / 13

Speedysue
4d ago

can't understand why the shooter didn't call the police on the homeless person. he was a vagrant. would have prevented him from going to jail.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused In Assault, Burglary At Local Apartment Building

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old Jamestown man is accused of assaulting a person with a knife during a burglary at a local apartment building. Jamestown Police arrested Raushaun Smith following the alleged crime at the Parkview Apartments on West Fourth Street in Downtown Jamestown last Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Carlos A. Nieves-Otero., 23, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Bowen Road in the town of Elma, Nieves-Otero was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Nieves-Otero had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Nieves-Otero had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Nieves-Otero was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ELMA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Machete, Axe Wielding Man Arrested

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 61-year-old Jamestown man was arrested after brandishing a machete and an axe before allegedly intimidating people while swinging the weapons. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a northside address around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a reported person with a weapon call.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Eboni N. White., 24, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. White took merchandise valued at $291.66 and passed all points of purchase without paying. White was transported to SP Clarence for processing. White was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

25-year-old man dies after overnight shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man died after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Lang Avenue and Ericson Avenue after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 25-year-old who was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy