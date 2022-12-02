Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell will compete for the title of Miss America starting next week. In the preliminary competitions, starting Monday, December 12th, Mitchell will showcase her talent, which is a tap dance and acrobatic performance to Respect by Aretha Franklin. On Tuesday, Dec. 13th she will have her private interview with the Miss America judges, pitch her social impact initiative and compete in evening gown. The final night of Miss America takes place on Thursday Dec. 15th where a new Miss America will be crowned.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO