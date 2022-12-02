Read full article on original website
KATV
To 'address public safety concerns,' Governor-elect Sanders names 2 members of Cabinet
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In an effort to "address public safety concerns" in Arkansas, Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate two members to her administration on Monday. Sanders, who will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 10, named Captain Mike Hagar with the state police...
KATV
Arkansas oddities: Is it really against the law to mispronounce the state's name?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas name is quite a "unique" one. Deriving from early Native American origin, many Arkansawyers take great pride in the Arkansas name. Did you know that it is in fact against the law to mispronounce the Arkansas name?. The name Arkansas was given to...
KATV
General election runoffs being held Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday is Election Day for general election runoffs and there will be many cities across Arkansas holding runoffs for different positions. The counties with cities having runoffs include: Chicot, Cleburne, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jackson, Lonoke, Monroe, Montgomery, Ouachita, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Searcy, Van Buren, Woodruff, and Yell.
KATV
Gov.-elect Sanders names pick to lead Arkansas' Department of Parks, Heritage, & Tourism
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A day after announcing her intent to nominate two law enforcement veterans to lead the state's public safety offices, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her pick to lead the state's Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. During a press conference on Tuesday, Sanders announced...
KATV
Christmas at the Arkansas Capitol
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services and State Legislators get together for the annual Christmas at the Capitol. This event took place at the Arkansas State Capitol on the second floor, at 500 Woodlane Street. The Arkansas Department of Human Services joined Senator Missy Irvin,...
KATV
HUD Awards $240,651 assist public and Native American housing residents in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded The Conway Housing Authority $240,651 to support the needs of public and Native American housing residents in Arkansas. According to the Department, the funds will go toward hiring and maintaining service coordinators who will...
KATV
Former U.S. attorney for Eastern District of Arkansas elected chairman of RPA
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Cody Hiland, has been elected Chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas. “It is a great privilege to be elected as the next Republican Party Chairman, and I am honored to lead our party into the future,” said Hiland.
KATV
'Internet fraudsters': FBI-Little Rock offers tips on avoiding online holiday scams
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The FBI-Little Rock is warning Arkansas residents of holiday scams as Christmas 2022 approaches. The agency said shoppers looking for a good deal should be aware of aggressive and deceptive scams designed by criminals to steal money and personal information. According to the FBI's Internet...
KATV
One injured in Sharp County car crash
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County, our content partner Region 8 reported. A woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by the crash on U.S. Highway 63, according to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose.
KATV
Teachers express concern over outdated locks in event of emergencies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A secure classroom door is the first line of defense for two of the most life-threatening disasters that can happen at school: a fire and a shooting. But older schools have doors with an ancient lock system, which has ironically caused the security measures for both disasters to compete with each other, and teachers are nervous about it.
KATV
'Lottery tickets are not for children': Arkansas Scholarship Lottery warns before holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery knows that it is the time of year for gift-giving, long to-do lists, and looking for the perfect present. ASL has scratch-off tickets to make that process a lot easier, but want to remind you that lottery tickets are not for children.
KATV
Odom leaves Arkansas to lead UNLV
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position. He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances. Odom was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons. “I’m honored and excited to...
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell heads to the Miss America Competition
Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell will compete for the title of Miss America starting next week. In the preliminary competitions, starting Monday, December 12th, Mitchell will showcase her talent, which is a tap dance and acrobatic performance to Respect by Aretha Franklin. On Tuesday, Dec. 13th she will have her private interview with the Miss America judges, pitch her social impact initiative and compete in evening gown. The final night of Miss America takes place on Thursday Dec. 15th where a new Miss America will be crowned.
