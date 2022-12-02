ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

General election runoffs being held Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday is Election Day for general election runoffs and there will be many cities across Arkansas holding runoffs for different positions. The counties with cities having runoffs include: Chicot, Cleburne, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jackson, Lonoke, Monroe, Montgomery, Ouachita, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Searcy, Van Buren, Woodruff, and Yell.
KATV

Christmas at the Arkansas Capitol

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services and State Legislators get together for the annual Christmas at the Capitol. This event took place at the Arkansas State Capitol on the second floor, at 500 Woodlane Street. The Arkansas Department of Human Services joined Senator Missy Irvin,...
KATV

One injured in Sharp County car crash

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County, our content partner Region 8 reported. A woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by the crash on U.S. Highway 63, according to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose.
KATV

Teachers express concern over outdated locks in event of emergencies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A secure classroom door is the first line of defense for two of the most life-threatening disasters that can happen at school: a fire and a shooting. But older schools have doors with an ancient lock system, which has ironically caused the security measures for both disasters to compete with each other, and teachers are nervous about it.
KATV

Odom leaves Arkansas to lead UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position. He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances. Odom was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons. “I’m honored and excited to...
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell heads to the Miss America Competition

Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell will compete for the title of Miss America starting next week. In the preliminary competitions, starting Monday, December 12th, Mitchell will showcase her talent, which is a tap dance and acrobatic performance to Respect by Aretha Franklin. On Tuesday, Dec. 13th she will have her private interview with the Miss America judges, pitch her social impact initiative and compete in evening gown. The final night of Miss America takes place on Thursday Dec. 15th where a new Miss America will be crowned.
