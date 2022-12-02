Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 Possible Replacements for Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is injured again, and the 49ers need to look for replacements if they want to keep their Super Bowl hopes afloat. A broken foot will officially sideline Garoppolo for the remainder of the season, after third overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury of his own after just two games.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Rams become 8th defending Super Bowl champ with losing mark
The Los Angeles Rams are having a Super Bowl hangover unlike any other
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
College Football Bowl Projections: Selection Day
The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: Selection Day. Celebration BowlJackson State TigersNC Central EaglesDecember 1712:00SWAC/MEAC (FCS) Bahamas BowlUAB BlazersMiami RedHawksDecember 1611:30CUSA/MAC. Cure BowlMemphis TigersSouth Alabama JaguarsDecember 163:00AAC/CUSA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt. Fenway BowlLouisville CardinalsCincinnati...
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in Conference Championship Week Recap
While the 2023 NFL Draft is still far off in the distance, players that will be drafted early are on the field now. Each week presents unique matchups for draft prospects and this week is no different. Here are NFL Draft prospects to watch in conference championship week recap. 1....
College Football Bowl Schedule
The college football season is over and teams are gearing up for bowl games. Here is the 2022 college football bowl schedule. Celebration BowlJackson State TigersNC Central EaglesDecember 172:00MEAC/SWAC (FCS) Bahamas BowlUAB BlazersMiami RedHawksDecember 1611:30CUSA/MAC. Cure BowlUTSA RoadrunnersTroy TrojansDecember 163:00AAC/CUSA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt. Fenway BowlLouisville CardinalsCincinnati BearcatsDecember 1711:00ACC/ND/American. New Mexico BowlSMU MustangsBYU...
Dolphins to Sign OT Eric Fisher
The Miami Dolphins have signed a former number one overall pick to their active roster. Offensive tackle Eric Fisher has been officially signed as Austin Jackson is put on injured reserve for the second time this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on Monday. As stated...
Hassan Ridgeway to Miss 6-8 Weeks With Pec Injury
The San Francisco 49ers injury woes continue, as head coach Kyle Shanahan reported that one of their defensive tackles will miss time. Hassan Ridgeway will miss 6-8 weeks with a pectoral injury. This news comes just a day after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending broken foot. PFF’s Ari Meirov...
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 14
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 14. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
Freshmen emerge for Cincinnati in blowout win over Bryant
The Cincinnati men’s basketball team was victorious again in their game against Bryant on Sunday. The Bearcats won by a final score of 97-71 and showed signs of overall roster development in the win. Cincinnati remains unbeaten at home on the season, improving to 5-0 at Fifth Third Arena.
Chiefs – Bengals Overreactions and Takeaways
The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game. The Bengals won with a score of 27-24. This is Chiefs Bengals Overreactions and Takeaways. Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon prove to be a dynamic duo. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco...
Cody Bellinger Signs 1-Year Deal with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are adding Cody Bellinger to their roster. Bellinger is reportedly signing a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Cubs as a free agent. This will be Bellinger’s second team since his MLB debut back in 2017. ESPN tweeted about the news via their official account on...
Big East-Big 12 Battle Ends in a Tie at 5-5
For the third time, in its four year life, the Big East-Big 12 Battle ends in a tie. Every home team in the 2022 edition was the victor, and only two of the 10 games were within single-digits when the clock hit 0.0. The biggest winner of the event was...
College Basketball Picks Week of December 5
The college basketball season has started! There are plenty of big games that will be picked this year. Here are college basketball picks week of December 5. Go to our college basketball page for more stories like College Basketball Picks Week of December 5!. You can like The Game Haus...
Lamar Jackson Suffers PCL Injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has suffered a knee injury. A sprained PCL has been diagnosed, which could keep Jackson off the field for anywhere between 1-3 weeks, according to the average rehab time. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday. In 12 games so far...
Potential Landing Spots for Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers shocked us towards the end of their bye week when they decided to release team captain and former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. NFL Network’s Ian Rapport was the first to report the news. It was reported that Mayfield requested his release because he was likely to be third on the team’s depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. He is looking for an opportunity to possibly play this year or even get a head start on where he could play in 2023.
