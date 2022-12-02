The Carolina Panthers shocked us towards the end of their bye week when they decided to release team captain and former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. NFL Network’s Ian Rapport was the first to report the news. It was reported that Mayfield requested his release because he was likely to be third on the team’s depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. He is looking for an opportunity to possibly play this year or even get a head start on where he could play in 2023.

