ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Governor Eric Holcomb in hospital with pneumonia, ‘responding well’

By Joe Schroeder
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pO3Lu_0jVb59LI00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia, according to a Tweet from his official account.

The Governor went to the doctor on Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, the tweeted statement said. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia and taken to the hospital, but is doing well.

“Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital,” the statement read. “He’s responding well to treatment.”

The information in the tweet came from Erin Murphy, the governor’s press secretary.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch released the following statement on Holcomb’s diagnosis:

“I’ve been in contact with his staff today, and it’s good to hear the Governor is resting well and responding to treatment. I will be praying for a speedy recovery for him.”

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session. “I’m pleased that the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
14news.com

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana officials secure more than $15 million settlement with JUUL

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday that JUUL Labs Inc. will pay Indiana more than $15.7 million to settle allegations that JUUL Labs deliberately marketed its products to minors. Attorney General Todd Rokita said, “Wrongful actions that jeopardize children are especially repugnant and shameful. Fortunately, the money we have recovered in this […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Eleven Hoosiers have died from the flu this season

INDIANA (WEHT) – Eleven people have died from the flu in Indiana this season, which is already seven more than last year. Three of the victims were between 50 and 64 years old. The other eight were at least 65. Nationwide, more than 19,000 people were admitted to the hospital with the flu over the […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Bill named for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s wife heads to president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A bill named in honor of Kentucky U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s late wife and focused on increasing research into a little-understood heart disease is heading to U.S. President Joe Biden’s desk. The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act passed the House unanimously on Monday after being approved by the U.S. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana program offers teaching licensure for English language learning

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has launched a new program aimed at recruiting more teachers for English language learning. English language learning (ELL) courses are meant for students whose primary language is not English. The number of children enrolled in these courses has grown significantly in recent years. “Since 2016, we’ve seen a 50% increase in English […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

The last of the Tri-State burn bans lifted

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After a long dry season, Tri-State residents are now able to use fires again. The last local county to lift their burn ban was Perry County, which cleared it nearly two weeks after issuing it. The only county in the entire state of Indiana that remains under a burn ban […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana’s abortion ban blocked again

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana’s abortion ban has been blocked by a court in Marion County after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. The court granted the preliminary injunction stating that the plaintiffs, Hoosier Jews for Choice and five women, are “likely to prevail on their claims” that the […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Santa, Gov. Beshear to light state Christmas tree

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Any Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear will be joined by a very special guest this Saturday to light the state Christmas tree. On December 10, Kentuckians are invited to watch the Frankfort Christmas Parade and join Santa and the Beshears on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Conservative justices signal support for web designer opposed to same-sex marriage

Conservative members of the Supreme Court on Monday signaled support for a Colorado web designer who claims the First Amendment shields her from having to provide services for same-sex weddings in violation of her conscience. For more than two hours of argument, the court explored whether Colorado’s anti-discrimination law would violate the free speech rights […]
COLORADO STATE
WANE-TV

Disciplinary charges filed against Indiana judge

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. A news release says the Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. Judge Meade is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana passed a new law allowing for some eviction filings to be sealed. Some experts say that law is helping residents

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a new law allowing for the sealing of some eviction filings. Now, some experts say the new system is being put to use. During the 2022 legislative session, tenant advocates argued that expungement is a necessary step because eviction filings – even when they don’t lead to an eviction – make it much harder for tenants to find housing again.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff per President Joe Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State

One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

States issue inflation-relief payments, including Illinois and Indiana

CHICAGO - At least 20 states have issued inflation-relief payments as Americans continue to struggle with soaring prices. Illinois and Indiana issued one-time rebates earlier this year. States are also offering expanded tax credits. Americans continue to face crippling inflation this holiday season. Prices rose 7.7 percent year-over-year in October.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy