Evansville, IN

Rascher announces campaign for Evansville mayor

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Natalie Rascher announced on Friday that she intends to seek the Republican nomination for the office of mayor in Evansville during the 2023 election.

Rascher attended Central High School before getting her bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and her master’s degree from Indiana University and her MBA from University of Southern Indiana. She works in public accounting in human capital management and organizational development and serves as the president of the Junior League of Evansville. Rascher also previously ran for city council and narrowly lost a few years ago.

Current Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced earlier this year that he will not be seeking another term. Republican County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave has already announced her candidacy for the job.

Comments / 4

Ande loves Guitar
3d ago

This article could have done a better job profiling her. What are her goals..agendas... platforms? What are her values? Knowing where she got her MBA from tells me nothing about her as a person.

