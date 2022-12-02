ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KAKE TV

KU basketball player Gradey Dick signs NIL deal with Adidas

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KMBC) -- Adidas has signed four college basketball players to a large NIL deal. Among the players is University of Kansas men's basketball player Gradey Dick. NIL stands for name, image, or likeness. Thanks to recently passed legislation, NIL deals allow college athletes to profit off of all...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

KU, K-State selected for bowl games

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Both the Jayhawks and the Wildcats have found out which bowl games they will be participating in this year. Lance Leipold's Jayhawks will be headed to the Liberty Bowl to take on the University of Arkansas (Per Brett McMurphy). This is the first bowl game for Kansas since they won the Orange Bowl in 2008.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Running back Johnny Thompson Jr. commits to Kansas

Kansas has its running back in the 2023 class. On Sunday, California native Johnny Thompson Jr. announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. He is fresh off of his official visit to KU over the weekend, which follows his strong senior season at Oaks Christian. In the end, Thompson picked KU over 11 other offers from the likes of Colorado, Indiana, Oregon and Washington among others.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
kshb.com

Weather Blog: A series of storm systems, chance of a white Christmas

SYSTEM #1 (TODAY):. This is a small system and will bring some drizzle to locations mostly south of Kansas City. Some of the drizzle may sneak into southern Kansas City. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no icing is expected. Roads may get damp to wet in drizzle areas as rainfall will be a trace to .02".
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream

After a midterm election that many in Kansas and the country hoped was a return to normalcy, we’re faced with a deeply disconcerting fact. We don’t live in normal times. In Topeka, we saw the worst of bare-knuckle partisanship on Monday. Incoming House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, threatened Democrats’ committee posts if they […] The post Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Report: Kansas’ poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
KANSAS STATE
fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

From this celebrated Kansan’s past, a leadership legacy for the future

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Audrey Coleman is the director of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. Dec. 5 marks one year since the passing […] The post From this celebrated Kansan’s past, a leadership legacy for the future appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

