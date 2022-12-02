Both the Hopkins girls’ and boys’ basketball teams emerged victorious in non-league encounters Tuesday evening. The girls, who have been saddled with a rugged early season schedule, picked up one in the win column with a 36-33 victory over Forest Hills Central on the road. The Lady Vikings had the misfortune of losing to Hamilton by three points and then. getting caught in a buzz saw last Friday night against undefeated Wayland.

HOPKINS, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO