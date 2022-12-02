Read full article on original website
Facing D.C. Council Opposition, Bowser Withdraws Nominee To Lead 911 Agency
It was a game of legislative chicken, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser blinked first. Faced with a likely defeat in the D.C. Council, Bowser withdrew her nominee to lead the D.C. Office of Unified Communications on the eve of Tuesday’s confirmation vote. Karima Holmes led the agency, which handles...
Bowser Defends Nominee To Head Troubled D.C. 911 Agency Ahead Of Uncertain Confirmation Vote
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday stridently defended her nominee to head D.C.’s troubled 911 agency, Karima Holmes. Holmes is facing an uncertain confirmation vote in the D.C. Council on Tuesday, where a key lawmaker says he plans to vote against the mayor’s nominee over longstanding concerns with how the D.C. Office of Communications handles 911 calls.
D.C. Starts Over On Redevelopment Of Reeves Center
The D.C. government is starting over on its effort to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, a government building at the center of the U Street corridor whose revitalization has been years in the making. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration released a new RFP (request for proposals) on the project last...
D.C.’s Second-Oldest Library Turns 100 This Week
The Southeast Neighborhood Library turns 100 this week. D.C.’s second-oldest library, located at 403 7th Street SE, opened on Dec. 8, 1922 — the year F. Scott Fitzgerald released only his second novel, The Beautiful and Damned, and the year James Joyce published Ulysses (although it would be banned for another 12 years in the U.S. for being obscene).
The D.C. Council Is Voting On A Slew Of Criminal Justice Reform Bills. Here’s What’s In Them
Three large bills that would enact a litany of changes to the city’s policing and criminal justice systems advanced in the D.C. Council on Wednesday. Many of the changes were spurred more than two years ago in the wake of the policing killing of George Floyd and a summer of racial justice protests in D.C. The bills advance a number of demands from advocates that reached a fever pitch in 2020, though they’re sure to receive pushback from several directions, including the police union, D.C. corrections officials, and advocates who feel key provisions were ultimately left out of the final versions.
Loudoun Community Rallies Against Racist, Antisemitic Vandalism At Shopping Center
Loudoun residents gathered on Sunday to protest hateful graffiti painted at a Dulles-area shopping center. Loudoun County residents rallied over the weekend to protest racist, homophobic and antisemitic messages painted on the sidewalk and side of a local shopping center in South Riding. Loudoun4All, a progressive advocacy group, estimated that...
D.C. Attorney General Alleges Casa Ruby Founder Underpaid Staff, Stole Wages And Other Funds
D.C.’s Attorney General Karl Racine is making additional allegations against the nonprofit Casa Ruby and its founder Ruby Corado, including that she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization and owes several thousands dollars to employees, landlords, and vendors. In an amended complaint filed in D.C. Superior...
D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
Hook Hall Owner Brings Pickleball Complex, D.C.’s Only Indoor Roller Rink To Northeast
D.C.’s Eckington neighborhood is about to be home to a huge indoor pickleball complex and the city’s only indoor roller rink. Kraken Kourts, which will open in January on Bryant Street NE, comes from Hook Hall co-founder and Kraken Axes owner Anna Valero and landlord MRP Realty. The massive 70,000-square foot complex is a part of MRP Bryant Street development, which also houses Alamo Drafthouse, metrobar, and F45 Training.
First Look: With Joy, Seven Reasons Team Shares Venezuelan Roots, And Food, In Chevy Chase
There can be joy in heading home, which is what the Seven Reasons crew appears to be doing with their latest restaurant, Joy, an ode to Venezuelan food and greater Latinx culture and opened in Chevy Chase last month. Joy marks further growth for the team, which opened Seven Reasons...
Pilot Error Contributed To Montgomery County Plane Crash, Preliminary Report Says
The pilot who crashed his plane into power lines in Montgomery County took wrong turns and flew below minimum altitudes, according to a preliminary report. The pilot who crashed his single-engine plane into power lines in Montgomery Village last month made several wrong turns and flew below minimum altitudes, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board issued Monday.
D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
D.C. Street Vendors Stage Pop-Up Vending Zone To Push For Council Vote On Decriminalization Bills
Alfredo Castro of the musical group Son La Lucha performs during the street vending pop-up at the Wilson Building. Reyna Sosa has been street vending in the heart of Columbia Heights for about a decade. Almost every day, she sells antojitos – snacks in the form of pieces of mango and watermelon, taquitos, yuca with chicharron, and many flavors of the warm cornmeal drink, atole. She’s become a regular along the sidewalk at 14th and Irving Street NW, where other vendors sell their goods to pedestrians.
New Research Shows Where D.C.’s Cats Are Most Deadly To Native Wildlife
Cats may be cute, but they’re also cold-blooded killers. Scientists tell us these fluffy brutes may be responsible for the slaughter of billions of birds and mammals each year. But it stands to reason that cats’ impact on the environment depends on where they live. New research supports that...
The Washington Post’s Sunday Magazine Is Shutting Down
The One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post, in downtown Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine after more than three decades. The last issue will be out on Dec. 25. The newspaper has eliminated the positions of the magazine’s...
14 Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season Around D.C.
‘Tis the season of giving, and there’s no shortage of places to give in the D.C. region — whether that means wrapping gifts for kids, ensuring a family gets their holiday meal, singing carols, or adopting a furry companion. If you’re not sure where to begin, here’s a list of places in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to get you started.
D.C.’s Legendary Carter Barron Amphitheatre Is Falling Apart. This Group Wants To Bring It Back To Life
On the east side of Rock Creek Park, nestled between Beach Drive and 16th Street NW, lies a swath of recreational heaven with outdoor jungle gyms and picnic areas. There’s a hardcourt tennis stadium, which draws thousands of fans each summer for the Citi Open. And just a few hundred yards away lies a deteriorating, 4,200-seat music venue hidden beneath a tree canopy.
D.C. Housing Authority Officials Face Questions And Skepticism Over Plans To Reform Troubled Agency
D.C. Housing Authority officials faced more than three hours of questions and criticism from lawmakers on Wednesday, much of which was focused on whether, how, and how quickly the troubled agency will be able to address dozens of deficiencies identified in a scathing federal audit last month. The audit conducted...
Metro Seeks To Bring Back Automatic Train Operation Next Year
If you’ve ever cursed your jerky Metro train as it comes into a station, take comfort in the fact that those days may soon be over. Metro is seeking to return its Red Line trains to automatic operation — instead of manual human operation — by next spring, the transit agency noted in a presentation Monday. The rest of the system could return to automation by the end of 2023.
A D.C. Council Bill Intended To Increase Solar Energy Divides Environmental Advocates
Everyone seems to agree: more solar energy is a good thing. But a bill to require more solar in the District is dividing environmental advocates. Some say it’s needed to keep the local solar industry from crashing, while others say it would be unnecessarily expensive and be a burden on low-income residents.
