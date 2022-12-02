ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Starts Over On Redevelopment Of Reeves Center

The D.C. government is starting over on its effort to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, a government building at the center of the U Street corridor whose revitalization has been years in the making. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration released a new RFP (request for proposals) on the project last...
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C.’s Second-Oldest Library Turns 100 This Week

The Southeast Neighborhood Library turns 100 this week. D.C.’s second-oldest library, located at 403 7th Street SE, opened on Dec. 8, 1922 — the year F. Scott Fitzgerald released only his second novel, The Beautiful and Damned, and the year James Joyce published Ulysses (although it would be banned for another 12 years in the U.S. for being obscene).
WASHINGTON, DC
The D.C. Council Is Voting On A Slew Of Criminal Justice Reform Bills. Here’s What’s In Them

Three large bills that would enact a litany of changes to the city’s policing and criminal justice systems advanced in the D.C. Council on Wednesday. Many of the changes were spurred more than two years ago in the wake of the policing killing of George Floyd and a summer of racial justice protests in D.C. The bills advance a number of demands from advocates that reached a fever pitch in 2020, though they’re sure to receive pushback from several directions, including the police union, D.C. corrections officials, and advocates who feel key provisions were ultimately left out of the final versions.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hook Hall Owner Brings Pickleball Complex, D.C.’s Only Indoor Roller Rink To Northeast

D.C.’s Eckington neighborhood is about to be home to a huge indoor pickleball complex and the city’s only indoor roller rink. Kraken Kourts, which will open in January on Bryant Street NE, comes from Hook Hall co-founder and Kraken Axes owner Anna Valero and landlord MRP Realty. The massive 70,000-square foot complex is a part of MRP Bryant Street development, which also houses Alamo Drafthouse, metrobar, and F45 Training.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pilot Error Contributed To Montgomery County Plane Crash, Preliminary Report Says

The pilot who crashed his plane into power lines in Montgomery County took wrong turns and flew below minimum altitudes, according to a preliminary report. The pilot who crashed his single-engine plane into power lines in Montgomery Village last month made several wrong turns and flew below minimum altitudes, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board issued Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
D.C. Street Vendors Stage Pop-Up Vending Zone To Push For Council Vote On Decriminalization Bills

Alfredo Castro of the musical group Son La Lucha performs during the street vending pop-up at the Wilson Building. Reyna Sosa has been street vending in the heart of Columbia Heights for about a decade. Almost every day, she sells antojitos – snacks in the form of pieces of mango and watermelon, taquitos, yuca with chicharron, and many flavors of the warm cornmeal drink, atole. She’s become a regular along the sidewalk at 14th and Irving Street NW, where other vendors sell their goods to pedestrians.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Post’s Sunday Magazine Is Shutting Down

The One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post, in downtown Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine after more than three decades. The last issue will be out on Dec. 25. The newspaper has eliminated the positions of the magazine’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
14 Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season Around D.C.

‘Tis the season of giving, and there’s no shortage of places to give in the D.C. region — whether that means wrapping gifts for kids, ensuring a family gets their holiday meal, singing carols, or adopting a furry companion. If you’re not sure where to begin, here’s a list of places in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to get you started.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C.’s Legendary Carter Barron Amphitheatre Is Falling Apart. This Group Wants To Bring It Back To Life

On the east side of Rock Creek Park, nestled between Beach Drive and 16th Street NW, lies a swath of recreational heaven with outdoor jungle gyms and picnic areas. There’s a hardcourt tennis stadium, which draws thousands of fans each summer for the Citi Open. And just a few hundred yards away lies a deteriorating, 4,200-seat music venue hidden beneath a tree canopy.
WASHINGTON, DC
Metro Seeks To Bring Back Automatic Train Operation Next Year

If you’ve ever cursed your jerky Metro train as it comes into a station, take comfort in the fact that those days may soon be over. Metro is seeking to return its Red Line trains to automatic operation — instead of manual human operation — by next spring, the transit agency noted in a presentation Monday. The rest of the system could return to automation by the end of 2023.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
