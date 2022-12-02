Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Virginia extends SNAP emergency benefits through December
Emergency benefits for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through December, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services. Officials say the increased benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16. The amount you receive is based on your household size. In the chart below,...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Dec. 7
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor the service men and women who were wounded or died on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday saying that the motion is “in solemn...
WSLS
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s not...
WSLS
Respiratory illness cases continue to surge in the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. – We are heading into another chilly month filled with respiratory illnesses. Virginia has seen high levels of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV over the past month, and we’re told the tough season for illnesses isn’t quite done yet. COVID levels have increased since the...
WSLS
RSV cases declining in Virginia, doctors say
ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of intense cases and rising numbers, RSV finally seems to be on a decline. Many pediatric hospital wings across the country have been at full capacity due to the influx of RSV cases. Now heading into December, doctors said that these cases are finally...
WSLS
Demarion: 30 Days of Hope
There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News shared the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November, during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. The need is so great, we are continuing to share more children and their stories in December. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130
When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.
WSLS
Unsettled weather pattern to bring occasional showers now through Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another cool, gloomy day in southwest and central Virginia. A warm front is draped to our south, while moisture overruns that occasionally. Daytime temperatures will mostly be in the 40s before rising at night. Showers will move through the area occasionally. Come Wednesday, our...
Comments / 0