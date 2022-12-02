ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced in Southern California to 14 years in federal prison for cheating his clients out of millions of dollars. The judge on Monday also ordered him to pay $7 million in restitution. Avenatti had pleaded guilty to four...
What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election

ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
In Georgia, how sports explain a political battleground

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — The reception area of a metro Atlanta office suite is a veritable museum of Herschel Walker’s football success for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL. The office is part of the Atlanta Braves’ real estate development in the Major League Baseball franchise’s new suburban home.
Do you remember these discontinued Whataburger menu items?

(FOX 44) – Whataburger is a Texas staple. If you ask someone who frequents the fast food chain for their usual order, you’ll start to see some menu items have a huge following (we’re talking about you, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit). But what about items once on...
