Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/5/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne resident arrested for five counts of forgery, three counts of conspiracy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been arrested for allegedly committing several forgeries around the city, along with conspiring to commit more. Marvell Essjames Evans, 25, was arrested yesterday, Dec. 5, for these crimes and saw Judge Antionette Williams today for his initial appearance. His bond is currently set at 10% of $5,000 cash.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/23/22–12/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department swears in three new officers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has sworn in three new officers today, Dec. 5. The department announced that Brian Ahearn, Nicholas Gordon, and Brendan Tait have been sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers. Officers Gordon and Tait will be attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, located in...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Parts of Cheyenne’s 17th Street closed for fire line repairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7, 17th Street from Central Avenue to Warren Avenue will be closed for emergency repair work on a fire line. Access to all businesses will only be allowed to and from Warren Avenue. Depending on the severity of the damage, the City of Cheyenne reports that repairs could take two to three weeks, weather permitting.
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings

Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
RAWLINS, WY
kfbcradio.com

Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team & Arrest Multiple Wanted Subjects

On Wednesday, November 30th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, of Cheyenne, had four outstanding warrants for. his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne opens application to fill vacant board slots

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and one vacancy on the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities. Online and PDF applications are available for interested parties at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained...
CHEYENNE, WY

