Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/5/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Man arrested in Cheyenne for felony drug possession after fleeing law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man was arrested for several felony drug possessions after leading a Wyoming State Trooper on a chase into Cheyenne. Joseph D. Hylton, 22, was arrested over the weekend for the following:. Aggravated fleeing: felony. Schedule II controlled substances: felony. Intent to distribute: felony. Speeding. Failure...
Cheyenne resident arrested for five counts of forgery, three counts of conspiracy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been arrested for allegedly committing several forgeries around the city, along with conspiring to commit more. Marvell Essjames Evans, 25, was arrested yesterday, Dec. 5, for these crimes and saw Judge Antionette Williams today for his initial appearance. His bond is currently set at 10% of $5,000 cash.
Weekly arrest report (11/23/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Cheyenne Police Department swears in three new officers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has sworn in three new officers today, Dec. 5. The department announced that Brian Ahearn, Nicholas Gordon, and Brendan Tait have been sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers. Officers Gordon and Tait will be attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, located in...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Laramie County Commissioners pass 2023 holiday schedule, revised social media policy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners approved the 2022–23 holiday schedule and passed a stricter policy for verifying the county’s official social media sites during their Tuesday meeting. The 2022–23 holiday schedule is available below:. A revised social media policy passed by the commissioners establishes...
Parts of Cheyenne’s 17th Street closed for fire line repairs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7, 17th Street from Central Avenue to Warren Avenue will be closed for emergency repair work on a fire line. Access to all businesses will only be allowed to and from Warren Avenue. Depending on the severity of the damage, the City of Cheyenne reports that repairs could take two to three weeks, weather permitting.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings
Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
Cheyenne woman accused of embezzlement of over $200,000 from theater nonprofit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne woman has been charged with embezzlement of $255,500 from the nonprofit Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Carrisa Dunn-Pollard of Cheyenne was the former bookkeeper for the Little Theatre and has been charged with five counts of wire fraud. In a criminal complaint from the federal...
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team & Arrest Multiple Wanted Subjects
On Wednesday, November 30th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, of Cheyenne, had four outstanding warrants for. his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined...
Wyoming transit seek Cheyenne community input on proposed route to Fort Collins
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the first two weeks of December, Cheyenne community members can provide input regarding a proposed public transit connection between the city and Fort Collins, Colorado. Anyone can complete an online survey about the potential route at www.cowytransitstudy.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Survey questions...
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
I-25 in Wyoming seeing gusts near 60 mph Tuesday morning; wind closures in effect
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are reaching near 60 mph along Interstate 25 around Wheatland and Chugwater on Tuesday morning, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. With the strong winds, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland as of 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to WYDOT....
Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins
One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Finnegan Fournier named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Finnegan Fournier, a seventh grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 12. He was nominated by the selection committee for his commitment to perfect attendance; for his 4.0 GPA...
City of Cheyenne opens application to fill vacant board slots
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and one vacancy on the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities. Online and PDF applications are available for interested parties at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained...
