thesource.com
Stephen A. Smith Defends Jerry Jones: ‘He Doesn’t Deserve What Just Happened to Him!’
Stephen A. Smith is not for the criticism of Jerry Jones, who recently was spotted in a picture from the 1950s at the desegregation of an Arkansas school. In the image, white men blocked the path of Black students integrating into the school. Jones was 14 in the photo, and Smith pointed out that picture was 65 years old.
What LeBron James and social media got wrong about the Jerry Jones photo
We can’t have meaningful conversation if we can’t at least agree on what the conversation should be. Everybody’s talking, perhaps feeding egos or agendas, not even dancing around the heart of the issue because it feels hard to locate. There’s been grandstanding, defending and preaching — even though the latter could be applied here — and the difference between the three feels impossible to discern.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James
Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Report: Baker Mayfield to be released
NFL Network's Ian Rappaport is reporting that the Carolina Panthers are releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Video: Stephen A. Smith's Live Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Game-Saving Play
Stephen A. Smith was hyped after watching Russell Westbrook's pivotal play late in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James' Comments On His Controversial 1957 Desegregation Photo
Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones addressed LeBron James' comments on his 1957 photo.
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
One NBA fan made a big claim about Drake knowing that Chris Paul had an affair with Kim Kardashian and trolled Kanye West with that.
Deadspin
Deion Sanders’ pimping of Jackson State and HBCU culture is finally over
What started with a lavish indoor pep rally during the height of the pandemic — putting the health of students and school employees at risk — ended with a cowardice move to dodge reporters, as the head coach of a 12-0 football team that just won its second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship was able to sidestep his media obligations after a season in which he always had one foot out the door.
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Challenges Scottie Pippen To A 2-On-2 Duel Between Fathers And Sons
Shaquille O'Neal has gotten used to challenging former and current NBA players, which has earned him a lot of criticism from fans. Still, Shaq doesn't care about that, as he always brings up his accolades to shut people down. It's not odd to see the former center talking about how...
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
LeBron James uses Kyrie Irving question, Jerry Jones photo to highlight double standard
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James addressed reporters with disappointment by posing a rhetorical question this week following the Lakers’ 128-109 win over Portland. James ended his press conference by asking reporters why they asked him about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s support of a controversial...
Luka Doncic Was Pissed After Having To Wear An Eagles Jersey With "JB Son" On The Back After Losing A Bet With Jalen Brunson
Luka Doncic was not happy as he had to wear a Philadelphia Eagles jersey with "JB Son" on the back after losing a bet to Jalen Brunson.
Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore
Draymond Green gave a mild response when talking about Jordan Poole, sounding like they are nowhere close as before.
NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"
Nick Wright promoted LeBron James' GOAT case after he surpassed Magic Johnson in all-time assists, but NBA fans were around to contest the claim.
Russell Westbrook Gets Into Heated Exchange After Courtside Bucks Fan Tells Him Off
Russell Westbrook gets into it with courtside fan in win over Bucks.
Jemele Hill demands White media hold Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones accountable
Iconic journalist Jemele Hill went after the White media for its flagrant hypocrisy of castigating NBA star Kyrie Irving for hate speech but remaining conspicuously silent when Jerry Jones was photographed attending a White supremacist rally. Jones, 80, defied his football coach’s decree and attended a segregationist rally at his...
"More Points Than Michael Jordan, More Assists Than Magic Johnson", NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The Real GOAT
LeBron James recently crossed Magic Johnson in his all-time assists tally. He already has more points than Michael Jordan. NBA fans think that makes him the GOAT.
"They picked the wrong coach at the time" - Stephon Marbury on why the 2004 USA Olympic Team failed terribly
It is unknown if Starbury and Brown ever ended their feud which began at the 2004 Olympics.
