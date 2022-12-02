ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

What LeBron James and social media got wrong about the Jerry Jones photo

We can’t have meaningful conversation if we can’t at least agree on what the conversation should be. Everybody’s talking, perhaps feeding egos or agendas, not even dancing around the heart of the issue because it feels hard to locate. There’s been grandstanding, defending and preaching — even though the latter could be applied here — and the difference between the three feels impossible to discern.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James

Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Deadspin

Deion Sanders’ pimping of Jackson State and HBCU culture is finally over

What started with a lavish indoor pep rally during the height of the pandemic — putting the health of students and school employees at risk — ended with a cowardice move to dodge reporters, as the head coach of a 12-0 football team that just won its second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship was able to sidestep his media obligations after a season in which he always had one foot out the door.
rolling out

Jemele Hill demands White media hold Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones accountable

Iconic journalist Jemele Hill went after the White media for its flagrant hypocrisy of castigating NBA star Kyrie Irving for hate speech but remaining conspicuously silent when Jerry Jones was photographed attending a White supremacist rally. Jones, 80, defied his football coach’s decree and attended a segregationist rally at his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy