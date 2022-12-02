Some new details regarding future plans for AEW Fight Forever have been revealed. Fightful Select spoke with Evil Uno, who has been working closely with the game, at WrestleCade and he confirmed that the game will have over 50 roster members, noting that the roster will be added to over time. Uno said that he believes that the game will be a single release that will regularly evolve, as opposed to a recurring release that has to be bought with each new edition. Uno noted that the name of the game, “Fight Forever,” plays into the idea.

12 HOURS AGO