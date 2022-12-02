Read full article on original website
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
Update on More Talents Signed for ROH, More Matches Coming for Final Battle
– According to a report by Fightful Select, more Ring of Honor (ROH) names have been signed that hat not yet been publicly announced yet. Also, more matches will be added to the Final Battle card this week. ROH Final Battle is scheduled for Saturday, December 10. It will be...
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions Results 12.3.22: Nova’s Final Match, More
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions took place on Saturday night and saw Mike “Nova” Bucci work his final match, plus more. You can see the full results from the Toms River, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * The Wolves defeated The NU...
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of...
Mills Lane Passes Away At Age 85
Boxing referee Mills Lane is reported to have passed away at the age of 85 in Reno, NV. Lane was noted for his presence in both professional boxing and the pro wrestling industry, having refereed the famous Bite Fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in 1997. He also appeared with WWE the following year to pass a ruling involving Steve Austin and the McMahons on Monday Night Raw.
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Event Schedule, Cody Deaner Getting New Ring Name, GoFundMe Reopened for Joe Doering
– Here is the updated Impact Wrestling event schedule for the first quarter of 2023:. * Friday, 1/13 – Hard to Kill 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Saturday, 1/14 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Friday, 1/20 – TV taping in...
Backstage Injury Update on Drew McIntyre
– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was forced to withdraw from this week’s tag team title contest against The Usos as he’s not medically cleared to compete on SmackDown this week. According to an update by Fightful Select, McIntyre’s injury is said to be minor and he will only be out for a brief amount of time. He’s expected to be returned soon.
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
Two New Triple Threat Women’s Matches Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE’s Byron Saxton posted a video to announce two new triple threat women’s matches for tonight’s WWE Raw episode. The first will consist of Asuka, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, while the second match features Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Becky Lynch. You can see the original announcement video and find the updated Monday lineup card below.
Ring of Honor Website Updated With New Roster Page, The Briscoes Listed
– The Ring of Honor Wrestling website has been updated with a roster page ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event. Notably, former tag team champions The Briscoes are listed on the roster. The current roster lists the following wrestlers:. * Chris Jericho (ROH Champion) * Daniel...
Booker T Weighs In On Rumors Of The Rock Winning Royal Rumble
Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast<, Booker T addressed the concept of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appearing at January’s Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc). In the case of a Rock victory at Royal Rumble, the star would be set to next take on WrestleMania in a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title, currently held by his cousin, Roman Reigns. Booker spoke about the idea being analyzed from a promoter point-of-view, rather than simply a fan perspective. You can read a few highlights from Booker T and watch the full episode below.
New Details On AEW Fight Forever Roster, Future Plans For Game
Some new details regarding future plans for AEW Fight Forever have been revealed. Fightful Select spoke with Evil Uno, who has been working closely with the game, at WrestleCade and he confirmed that the game will have over 50 roster members, noting that the roster will be added to over time. Uno said that he believes that the game will be a single release that will regularly evolve, as opposed to a recurring release that has to be bought with each new edition. Uno noted that the name of the game, “Fight Forever,” plays into the idea.
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023
– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
WWE Sets Change to Smackdown Tag Team Title Match After Drew McIntyre Not Cleared
WWE has officially pulled Drew McIntyre from the WWE Tag Team Championship match on WWE Smackdown after he was not medically cleared. As noted earlier, McIntyre announced on Monday that he is not cleared to compete alongside Sheamus for The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on Friday’s show.
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
Updated Lineup For NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, with an updated card following tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the lineup below for the event, which airs live on Peacock on Saturday:. * Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs....
Jim Ross Discusses The British Bulldog’s Surprising Return To WWE In Attitude Era, Vince’s Possible Motivation
Jim Ross discussed the surprising return of Davey Boy Smith to the WWE during the Attitude Era on a recent episode of Grilling With JR, including being surprised at Davey’s rehiring, Vince’s possible motivations, and unaired sit-down interviews they had done. Check out some highlights below:. On Bulldog’s...
Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack. A number of talents and industry veterans are showing their support for Windham on social media, which you can see below. Additionally, a GoFundMe has started to help raise money...
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
