San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Rams become 8th defending Super Bowl champ with losing mark
The Los Angeles Rams are having a Super Bowl hangover unlike any other
WTRF
Heyward brothers lead Steelers to 19-16 win over Falcons
ATLANTA (AP)Ironhead would’ve been proud of his boys. After a morning trip to their father’s grave, Cameron and Connor Heyward played an inspired role in Pittsburgh’s first winning streak of the season. Connor hauled in the first touchdown of the rookie tight end’s NFL career, Cameron anchored...
WTRF
Watson must improve quickly for Browns to make playoff push
CLEVELAND (AP)Deshaun Watson met all the NFL’s requirements to play again. He now needs to quickly fulfill the obligations of a franchise quarterback. He didn’t look anything like one Sunday. Showing more rust than expected following a 700-day break between regular-season starts, Watson struggled in his long-awaited debut...
WTRF
Browns LB Takitaki out for season with torn knee ligament
Cleveland’s linebacking corps took another major hit as starter Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans. Takitaki had started the past five games and played solidly for the Browns (5-7), who previously lost starters...
WTRF
Tony Fields hauls in pick-six Sunday vs. Texans
Former Mountaineer Tony Fields II has appeared in every game this year for the Cleveland Browns, but until recently, has been used sparingly on defense this season. However, the second-year NFL linebacker did receive the first start of his career last week versus Tampa Bay, coming up with four total tackles and a tackle for loss.
WTRF
Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba to skip CFP game, will enter draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft. The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame and...
