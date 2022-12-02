Read full article on original website
Related
China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions
China announced Wednesday a nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions following protests against the hardline strategy that grew into calls for greater political freedoms. They expanded into calls for more political freedoms, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to resign.
China announces rollback of strict anti-COVID-19 measures
In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions
In major shift, China loosens strict anti-COVID policies
Beijing — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions.The Wednesday announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdowns to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods. People who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home rather than in overcrowded and unsanitary field hospitals, and schools where there have been no outbreaks must return to in-class teaching. The announcement follows recent rare street protests in several cities over the strict "zero-COVID" policy now entering its fourth year, which...
Australia and US take realist approach to regional influence
Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III for the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) in Washington, DC, on December 6. While there is notable continuity with last year’s agenda, this year’s AUSMIN clearly bears the Albanese government’s foreign and defence policy imprint – one that has a receptive audience in the Biden administration. With greater military co-operation, and a priority on climate action, the meeting outlines an agenda to vigorously compete with China for regional influence while advancing the alliance’s long-standing defence...
Comments / 0