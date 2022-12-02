Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida utility companies taking action after shootings at North Carolina power substations cause outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After an attack on an electric grid in North Carolina, Northeast Florida utility companies say they are fortifying the security around their power grids. Authorities say said one or more people shot up two substations in Moore County, but the repairs won’t be complete until later...
News4Jax.com
Florida Gov. DeSantis among finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a contender for Time magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year, according to USA Today. The magazine released a 10-person candidate list on Monday based on “who they felt had the most influence on the world this year,” the report said. In no...
News4Jax.com
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s not...
News4Jax.com
Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts to combat...
News4Jax.com
Summer Haven residents meet with county leaders as erosion continues to threaten homes
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Summer Haven residents met Tuesday evening with county leaders and coastal engineers to talk about the future of the area. The meeting comes as beach erosion continues to threaten homes in the area. We flew the Sky 4 Drone over the neighborhood following Hurricane...
News4Jax.com
Free 4 You: Garage floor makeover gift sweepstakes
Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Maybe something for yourself?. Enter the Shark Coatings Garage Floor Gift sweepstakes and you could get a makeover for that dirty old garage floor. Shark Coatings would like to provide this holiday season’s “big gift” to one lucky homeowner in our area. Simply by...
News4Jax.com
In wake of more record early voting, Georgia prepares to wrap U.S. Senate runoff
Georgia voters continued strong turnout each day last week during early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Warnock got more votes in last month’s general election, neither candidate got more than 50% of the votes, triggering a runoff...
News4Jax.com
The flu, COVID-19 and RSV: Why health experts are concerned about this ‘tripledemic’
Hospitals are filling up with people battling both flu and COVID as well as with pediatric patients suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. ERs are strained nationwide in what health experts have dubbed a “tripledemic.” With more people becoming ill, there’s less staff available to help with other emergencies like heart attacks or strokes.
News4Jax.com
Mike Cook and the Jam Shack Underground perform “Florida Holiday” and “Who’s Gunna Hang Up the Lights”
Mike Cook joined us on the show to play two of his original holiday songs “Florida Holiday” and “Who’s Gunna Hang Up the Lights”. Playing in garage bands from age 13-19 years old, Mike ‘Buzzard’ Cook has come a long way. Radio shows, Live Television performance, competitions, opening act for several national performers including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Drivin N Cryin, Stroke 9, Yellow Card, and more.
