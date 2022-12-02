ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

News4Jax.com

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s not...
PRINSBURG, MN
News4Jax.com

Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts to combat...
KENTUCKY STATE
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: Garage floor makeover gift sweepstakes

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Maybe something for yourself?. Enter the Shark Coatings Garage Floor Gift sweepstakes and you could get a makeover for that dirty old garage floor. Shark Coatings would like to provide this holiday season’s “big gift” to one lucky homeowner in our area. Simply by...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

The flu, COVID-19 and RSV: Why health experts are concerned about this ‘tripledemic’

Hospitals are filling up with people battling both flu and COVID as well as with pediatric patients suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. ERs are strained nationwide in what health experts have dubbed a “tripledemic.” With more people becoming ill, there’s less staff available to help with other emergencies like heart attacks or strokes.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Mike Cook and the Jam Shack Underground perform “Florida Holiday” and “Who’s Gunna Hang Up the Lights”

Mike Cook joined us on the show to play two of his original holiday songs “Florida Holiday” and “Who’s Gunna Hang Up the Lights”. Playing in garage bands from age 13-19 years old, Mike ‘Buzzard’ Cook has come a long way. Radio shows, Live Television performance, competitions, opening act for several national performers including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Drivin N Cryin, Stroke 9, Yellow Card, and more.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

