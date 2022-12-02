Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5
It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
The Top 3 Fitness Clubs and Gyms in Pennsylvania, According to Tripadvisor
Thinking about joining a fitness club or a local gym these days? Or perhaps holding off until the new year starts? Either way, Pennsylvania has a wide variety of options primarily focusing on exercise and an active lifestyle, whether you're looking for a longtime commitment or a day pass to boost your energy.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York
Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
New milkshake flavor announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of providing Farm Show milkshakes by offering a new flavor at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show as well as during some December events. The new orange cream milkshake will debut this month during some pre-Farm Show events celebrating the 70th birthday of the […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Gas prices continue to fall. Could they drop under $3 a gallon before Christmas?
Gas prices are continuing to fall and are at their lowest level since January, according to GasBuddy. The average prices in Harrisburg and in Pennsylvania have finally fallen under $4. The average in Harrisburg is $3.91 a gallon on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The average in Pennsylvania is $3.88 a gallon.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Warehouses, an indoor ‘adventure park’, and other new businesses opening in central Pa.
A developer that just completed construction of a 1.1-million-square-foot warehouse is building an adjacent 700,000-square-foot warehouse along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. UPS just opened one of its largest facilities, a 775,000-square-foot location in Lower Swatara Township.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
Fairfield Sun Times
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Abington
I believe you are looking for the excellent hospital completed list in the Pennsylvania metropolis? You are going to know a hospital completed list details in Pennsylvania. You will get a approximate regular users reviews, details direction, Hotline, Website information, and also a directional link from your location. All information has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official page.
Is It Legal To Park In Front Of Your Driveway In New York State?
We're always talking about rules of the road, aggressive and road rage drivers, plus what roads and highways we hate to drive on in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. But what about parking laws in New York State you may not be aware of? Parking lots...
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
The One Time Making A Left On Red Is Legal In New York
When we are driving downtown, we just take going "right on red" for granted. A lot of today's driver's don't even know there was a time when that wasn't a "right-turn-on-red" law of the land. Do you remember when you weren't allowed to take a "right on red?" I remember...
Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0