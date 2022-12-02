Read full article on original website
fox13memphis.com
BASF to restore polluted Superfund site in New Jersey
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — (AP) — The German chemical company BASF will restore damaged natural resources at a notorious Superfund site where decades or pollution and illegal dumping caused vast contamination of the environment, New Jersey officials said Monday. The state Department of Environmental Protection announced it has...
fox13memphis.com
Photos: Archeologists examine mysterious structure on Florida beach
Archeologists examine mysterious structure on Florida beach Archeologists believe a mysterious object that was revealed by the beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole may be a cargo ship dating back to the 1800s. (WFTV)
fox13memphis.com
Health system installs free Narcan vending machines
To combat the growing number of opioid overdoses, a Michigan health system has installed free Narcan vending machines. WOOD-TV reported that Cherry Health and the Grand Rapids Red Project installed the machines at two health centers — one in Grand Rapids and the other in Greenville. Narcan overdose reversal...
fox13memphis.com
Man who allegedly killed 9 people in Arizona in 12 separate shootings has trial date set for 2024
PHOENIX — The trial for a man who allegedly killed nine people and injured three in 12 separate shootings that started in August 2015 and ended in July 2016, has been pushed back until Feb. 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, a former Phoenix bus driver, was arrested in 2017 after...
fox13memphis.com
New Jersey ‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty to 1968 murder, admits to 4 more killings
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey serial killer known as the “Torso Killer” for the damage he inflicted on some of his victims has pleaded guilty in New York state to the 1968 murder of a Long Island dance teacher. Richard Cottingham, 76, also admitted to...
fox13memphis.com
Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette
DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
