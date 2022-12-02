ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
fox13memphis.com

BASF to restore polluted Superfund site in New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — (AP) — The German chemical company BASF will restore damaged natural resources at a notorious Superfund site where decades or pollution and illegal dumping caused vast contamination of the environment, New Jersey officials said Monday. The state Department of Environmental Protection announced it has...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
fox13memphis.com

Health system installs free Narcan vending machines

To combat the growing number of opioid overdoses, a Michigan health system has installed free Narcan vending machines. WOOD-TV reported that Cherry Health and the Grand Rapids Red Project installed the machines at two health centers — one in Grand Rapids and the other in Greenville. Narcan overdose reversal...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox13memphis.com

Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette

DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy