COVID-19 vaccine mandate is affecting recruitment, top Marine says
The Marine Corps’ top officer acknowledged on Saturday that the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been limiting recruitment in some parts of the country. “There’s still myths and misbeliefs about the backstory behind it,” Commandant Gen. David Berger said during a panel discussion hosted by the Reagan National Defense Forum on public confidence in, and recruitment for, the military. “And it’s still having an impact in certain areas of the country on recruiting.”
Panel of three-star generals to lead military training modernization
ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States and its allies must make substantial progress toward more modern, collaborative military training as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to rattle NATO and the prospect of conflict with China looms in the Pacific, defense officials said at an annual conference here. Military...
Veterans urge Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act
This holiday season, more than 70,000 Afghans in the United States, many of whom American service members rescued last year, are living in limbo, with no guarantee they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. beyond next year. Many of these Afghans fought alongside American troops in our longest...
Army plans ‘dramatic’ ammo production boost as Ukraine drains stocks
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. ― As donations to Ukraine strain allied munitions stockpiles, the U.S. Army is seeking a “dramatic” ramp up in monthly production of 155mm artillery shells over the next three years, its chief weapons buyer said Saturday. Those plans hinge on emergency spending for Ukraine...
How Army commands are responding to ‘targeted’ N.C. power outage
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced for days without electricity in a North Carolina county, which includes an area where residents assigned to one of the Army’s largest and busiest bases live. Authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.
USS Nimitz and its strike group head out on deployment
The aircraft carrier Nimitz and its carrier strike group left San Diego Saturday for a deployment to the Pacific waters of U.S. 3rd Fleet, officials confirmed Monday. Nimitz is joined on this latest cruise by the guided-missile cruiser Bunker Hill and the guided-missile destroyers Decatur, Paul Hamilton, Chung Hoon, Wayne E. Meyer and Shoup, as well as the staffs of Destroyer Squadron 9, 3rd Fleet officials said in a statement.
Robins AFB cleared to pursue new missions to replace JSTARS
Robins Air Force Base in central Georgia has been cleared to move forward with four new missions that will replace its retiring E-8C Joint STARS fleet, the service announced Monday. The Air Force plans to bring one squadron of E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node planes and three battle management and...
Military COVID-19 vaccine mandate repealed in defense bill compromise
House and Senate lawmakers on Tuesday night unveiled plans for a compromise defense authorization bill which would boost the military budget by 8% over fiscal 2022 levels and rescind the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members. The $858 billion plan (which includes roughly $817 billion in Department of...
Fog machines, short lenses, no iPhones: Managing the B-21′s rollout
PALMDALE, Calif. — When it came time to roll out the Air Force’s new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, the line between public transparency and revealing too much information was barely visible to the naked eye. “Down 2 inches,” a Northrop Grumman-jacketed security official firmly said to one...
Navy lowers entrance exam requirements in bid to get more recruits
As the military struggles to attract new recruits, the Navy on Monday began a pilot program that will let in those who have lower scores on part of the entrance exam used to gauge a recruit’s ability to serve. Potential sailors are required to take the Armed Forces Qualification...
Gallery: See the planes on display before the B-21 rollout
PALMDALE, Calif. — The long-awaited reveal of the B-21 Raider on Dec. 2 at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, was preceded by a display of aviation history that Northrop Grumman dubbed the “Advancing Aeronautics Expo.”. Most of the aircraft on display were made in whole or...
In saving a Peruvian wildcat, this soldier learned how to save himself
British Army veteran Harry Turner had PTSD and was suffering from depression after leaving the service. Unable to see the forest through the trees after a deployment to Afghanistan — one that led to a medical discharge — Turner booked a flight to the Peruvian Amazon with no plans to return.
The military fielded over 200 domestic extremism reports last year
The services took in 211 reports of domestic extremism between October 2021 and September 2022, 183 of which launched investigations, according to data in a recently released report by the Defense Department inspector general. Of those, 48 service members were subject to military legal action and 112 were referred to...
Army approves $162 million for new ‘terrain-shaping’ system
The Army has awarded a $162 million contract to Textron Systems to develop the first increment of its close terrain shaping obstacle. The company will, “design an advanced anti-vehicle, soldier-in-the-loop munition system.”. This is in part to both replace obsolete, treaty-restricted or banned devices and to increase terrain-shaping capabilities...
How does military life affect teens? Landmark study aims to find out.
About 40,000 military members and veterans with children ages 11 to 17 are being invited to participate in a Defense Department study that looks at the health and well-being of military-connected youth and their families. These parents are getting their invitations by email and through postal mail. Parents will be...
Troops to get historic boost in food allowance
Military members are set to get an 11% increase in their monthly Basic Allowance for Subsistence beginning Jan. 1, according to information published by the Defense Department. The new monthly BAS rate for enlisted members will be $452.56, an increase of $45.58 a month from 2022 rates. The new monthly...
US Army makes largest helicopter award in 40 years
UPDATE - This story has been updated to clarify how the legacy fleet will be replaced with Future Vertical Lift aircraft. WASHINGTON — Textron’s Bell has won the U.S. Army’s competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, the service’s largest helicopter procurement decision in 40 years.
