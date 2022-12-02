ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Man accused of firing gun outside Brownsville bar arrested

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qKiy_0jVb2qWT00

Brownsville police have arrested a man accused of pulling out a handgun and firing it during a fight outside a local bar.

Jesus Villafuerte, 23, of Brownsville, was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the man with the gun from a Crime Stoppers tip, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, adding that if not for the tip police may not have been able to identify the man.

Villafuerte was arraigned Friday on count of deadly conduct and discharge firearm in certain municipalities. His bonds totaled $18,000.

The fight happened Nov. 24 outside the Peacock’s Shot Bar located on Pablo Kisel Boulevard.

Authorities had obtained video of the fight showing several men fight and then Villafuerte pulling a gun out of a vehicle and firing it, police said.

Sandoval said Villafuerte shot the gun in the air.

Although several people commented on the gun in the video, no one said what the fight was about, Sandoval said.

Los Indios Police Chief Eddie Mendoza was hired to provide security at a nearby the bar and is spotted standing outside the bar and then attempts to break up one of the fights.

In a Facebook post, Mendoza stated he was hired to provide security at the business. “As the video shows my involvement was in stopping the altercation and the men can be seen going their separate ways.”

He also said he was in the process of locking the doors to the bar when the fight began outside.

He later writes “As a citizen with a license to carry I know the importance of gun safety and the ramifications of irresponsible gun use. I do not and will never promote or condone gun violence in any shape or form and do believe that guns are to be used and handle with proper training and care.”

When contacted Friday by The Brownsville Herald, Mendoza said his job does not allow him to make comments, but his statements in his Facebook post “pretty much sums it up.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Two persons of interest sought in theft case

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men entered a convenience store, took lottery scratch-off tickets from the counter and fled, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now, police are on the lookout, asking the public for help in identifying the two persons of interest in connection to the theft, the department said Tuesday. According to Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Four men hid under bridge after being spotted with bundles of marijuana, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men after they attempted to smuggle bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32; Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17; Miguel Angel Espinosa, 20; and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Snow cone stand burglarized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville. Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.” Police said the alleged burglary happened […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: ‘The Pool’ used violence to dominate transmigrantes in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 11-count federal indictment has been unsealed, providing details into an alleged conspiracy known as ‘The Pool’ that prosecutors say used violence and threats to monopolize the transmigrante forwarding industry near Harlingen and Brownsville, federal prosecutors announced early Tuesday. “As alleged, this criminal organization committed heinous acts of violence against those […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Cause of McAllen apartment fire under investigation

The McAllen Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that broke out Monday night. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Nolana and 10th street. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was injured. Investigators are working on finding the...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Authorities Track Down, Capture Most-Wanted Fugitive From Edinburg

An Edinburg man who’d been one of the state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives is back in custody. 28-year-old Eduardo Quinones Fuentes was apprehended at an apartment complex in southeast Edinburg. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office have been trying to track Fuentes down since July...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville police arrest man suspected of discharging gun outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tips to the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program has led to an arrest following a fight outside a bar in which a man fired off multiple shots from a handgun on Thanksgiving. Jesus Villafuerte was arrested and charged in connection to the investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Friday. The brawl […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview welcomes new chief of police

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmview welcomed its new chief of police, Jose Trevino, Monday. After 22 years of working as the city’s top police officer, Trevino was one of 25 applicants and five finalists before he was selected as chief. “I’m excited,” Trevino said. “I’m ready to get to work and ready to move forward […]
PALMVIEW, TX
KXAN

Texas traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms, officials say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Texas resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Alfonso Padilla, 18; and Juan Manuel Noriega, 18; were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week. The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours. Pet owners and pet lovers can […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pay It 4ward: Local man serves the homeless community

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that. In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community. Every day Muniz heads to the streets […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Pharr identified

Authorities identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pharr on Thanksgiving. Records show Gilberto Delgado, 54, died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. Preliminary autopsy results show Delgado had been drinking. Two teens turned themselves into police two days...
PHARR, TX
KTRE

2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Brownsville bar owner was selling alcohol after hours

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The owner of a local bar was arrested for allegedly selling alcohol after hours, according to police. Noemi De La Cruz, identified herself as the owner of Centenario Disco Rodeo, where she was arrested for selling alcoholic beverages after hours, a class a misdemeanor, police said. When officers arrested De La […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
5K+
Followers
72
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy