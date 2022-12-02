Read full article on original website
KSLA
Warmer tomorrow with cloudy skies, scattered showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday evening! It was a gloomy weekend in the ArkLaTex and that trend will, unfortunately, continue through this week. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s, depending on where you are and the temperatures you saw today for highs. Some spots of mist or drizzle will continue overnight.
KSLA
Crash injures man, closes part of LA-169
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A major crash sent a man to the hospital and led to the closure of the segment of Louisiana Highway 169 between Interstate 20 and South Lakeshore Drive, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies who were dispatched to the crash about 9:19 p.m....
KSLA
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar bell rang on storefronts, as schools from Caddo and Bossier joined the Salvation Army to raise money for the holidays. In the Red Kettle Challenge, both school districts are competing to raise the most money for the nonprofit. One Caddo student says he wants everybody to enjoy Christmas.
KSLA
KSLA CAFÉ: Spirit of Christmas Brassed concert being held Sunday to benefit Salvation Army
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana provides shelter, food, and countless other resources for the area. They’re always the first to lend a helping hand to those in need. During the first weekend of December, the public is invited to attend the Spirit of Christmas...
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
KSLA
MAKING ENDS MEET: Tips for budgeting for your holiday shopping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Holiday spending is at the forefront of a lot of minds this season, and with inflation, it’s crucial to find ways to make ends meet. Jody Bluitt is a wealth advisor that spoke to KSLA. “I understand how easy it is to get caught up...
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
KSLA
Landry Anglin’s memory honored during Angel of Hope candlelighting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You may remember the name Landry Anglin. Her death shocked the Shreveport community when she was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout in May. Seven months later, family members, friends and other loved ones — while still in despair — gathered to...
KSLA
Salvation Army in need of sponsors for Angel Tree Program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year the Salvation Army holds their Angel Tree Program to fulfill Christmas wishes and needs. This year, the nonprofit’s Shreveport branch received a record-breaking 1,719 trees. The deadline for adoption was this week, but there are still more than 400 trees waiting to find a home.
KSLA
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
KSLA
2 sent to hospital after rolling shoot out on Jewella Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The incident occurred on Jewella Avenue and W. 70th Street. Officials say at least 18 shots were fired after two cars had a rolling gun battle. The shots were fired...
KSLA
12-year-old shot in the arm as he, another boy were playing with a gun, police said
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two 12-year-old boys were playing with a gun when it went off, wounding one of them in one of his arms, according to police. The shooting in the 2600 block of Essex Street in Shreveport occurred at 3:45 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to a medical emergency on Hearne Avenue between Essex and Virginia Avenue.
KSLA
Shreveport nonprofits partner to provide men with free suits & job opportunities
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two nonprofits, Suits for Saints and Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier, partnered up on Friday, Dec. 3 to help people look and feel good. The organizations gave out suits, ties and dress shirts to men of all ages at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. “I looked in the...
KSLA
Tarver says opponent ‘sanctioned’ negative campaign ads; Arceneaux says claim ‘simply isn’t accurate’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Dec. 2, Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux released a statement asking for the removal of negative ads against his opponent, Senator Greg Tarver. Arceneaux says the political action committee out of Baton Rouge, Watchdog PAC LLC, is allegedly responsible for the ads. “My campaign...
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
KSLA
Willis-Knighton Health receives prestigious healthcare awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System has been named as a recipient of the WebMD Choice Awards and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. WebMD is a national online provider of health information that has awarded Willis-Knighton the Patient Choice Award and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. The hospital received accolades for oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, and gastroenterology. The WebMD Patient Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a patient’s point of view, while the Medscape Physician Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a doctor’s point of view. Both awards are given to hospitals in the top 30% of patient care and physician preference.
