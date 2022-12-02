ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warmer tomorrow with cloudy skies, scattered showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday evening! It was a gloomy weekend in the ArkLaTex and that trend will, unfortunately, continue through this week. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s, depending on where you are and the temperatures you saw today for highs. Some spots of mist or drizzle will continue overnight.
Crash injures man, closes part of LA-169

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A major crash sent a man to the hospital and led to the closure of the segment of Louisiana Highway 169 between Interstate 20 and South Lakeshore Drive, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies who were dispatched to the crash about 9:19 p.m....
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar bell rang on storefronts, as schools from Caddo and Bossier joined the Salvation Army to raise money for the holidays. In the Red Kettle Challenge, both school districts are competing to raise the most money for the nonprofit. One Caddo student says he wants everybody to enjoy Christmas.
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
MAKING ENDS MEET: Tips for budgeting for your holiday shopping

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Holiday spending is at the forefront of a lot of minds this season, and with inflation, it’s crucial to find ways to make ends meet. Jody Bluitt is a wealth advisor that spoke to KSLA. “I understand how easy it is to get caught up...
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
Landry Anglin’s memory honored during Angel of Hope candlelighting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You may remember the name Landry Anglin. Her death shocked the Shreveport community when she was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout in May. Seven months later, family members, friends and other loved ones — while still in despair — gathered to...
Salvation Army in need of sponsors for Angel Tree Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year the Salvation Army holds their Angel Tree Program to fulfill Christmas wishes and needs. This year, the nonprofit’s Shreveport branch received a record-breaking 1,719 trees. The deadline for adoption was this week, but there are still more than 400 trees waiting to find a home.
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
2 sent to hospital after rolling shoot out on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The incident occurred on Jewella Avenue and W. 70th Street. Officials say at least 18 shots were fired after two cars had a rolling gun battle. The shots were fired...
12-year-old shot in the arm as he, another boy were playing with a gun, police said

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two 12-year-old boys were playing with a gun when it went off, wounding one of them in one of his arms, according to police. The shooting in the 2600 block of Essex Street in Shreveport occurred at 3:45 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to a medical emergency on Hearne Avenue between Essex and Virginia Avenue.
Shreveport nonprofits partner to provide men with free suits & job opportunities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two nonprofits, Suits for Saints and Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier, partnered up on Friday, Dec. 3 to help people look and feel good. The organizations gave out suits, ties and dress shirts to men of all ages at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. “I looked in the...
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
Willis-Knighton Health receives prestigious healthcare awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System has been named as a recipient of the WebMD Choice Awards and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. WebMD is a national online provider of health information that has awarded Willis-Knighton the Patient Choice Award and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. The hospital received accolades for oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, and gastroenterology. The WebMD Patient Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a patient’s point of view, while the Medscape Physician Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a doctor’s point of view. Both awards are given to hospitals in the top 30% of patient care and physician preference.

