Blinken: Russia’s nuclear threats 'still a fear in an emergency for them'

Russian President Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine “in an emergency,” according to a top U.S. official who sees little room for negotiations to ease the anxiety.

“There was contact with Russia because there was a fear that they might use a nuclear weapon,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with French media. “It’s a fear. I wouldn’t say we haven’t seen a specific movement on that, but it’s still a fear in an emergency for them, exactly.”

Those limited exchanges offer scant hope of a major diplomatic initiative, however. Putin’s government has settled into a relentless winter bombardment of Ukrainian energy structure while trying to mobilize forces for a spring offensive. Ukrainian forces, with the benefit of Western aid, continue to prosecute a counteroffensive that has produced a series of high-profile victories in southern and eastern Ukraine.

“This war could end tomorrow if Putin stops,” said Blinken, a masterful French speaker, according to the State Department translation of his French-language interview. “But of course, what is Putin doing right now? Even though he sometimes says he’s ready for diplomacy, he’s attacking the civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.”

Putin, in a parallel conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, complained that Western aid has blunted Ukraine’s appetite for a deal on his terms.

“Attention was drawn to the destructive policy that is being pursued by Western countries, including Germany, who are flooding the Kiev regime with weapons and training Ukrainian troops,” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, using the Kremlin’s polemical term for the Ukrainian government. “The Russian president called on Germany to reconsider its approach with regard to Ukraine developments.”

Putin lashed himself to the political mast, in response to Ukraine’s battlefield successes, by amending Russia’s constitution in order to formalize the annexation of Ukrainian territory that he did not hold.

“How can a girl, whose family name is Fyodorova and who lives in the Lugansk Republic, be different from girls with the surname Fyodorova in Novosibirsk, St. Petersburg or Moscow? She is no different!” Putin said Friday, according to state media. “They are our people and we certainly must do everything to support them.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorated the anniversary of Ukraine’s vote for independence in 1991, a referendum that passed with majorities in every region of the country, including the ones claimed by Russia.

“It was an honest referendum, and that is why it was recognized by the world,” Zelensky said. "We saw many figures who could not put up with the fact that the empire had been overthrown. We are still defending Ukraine against such ‘comrades’ who wanted to celebrate the centenary of the empire this year instead of another anniversary of freedom. They wanted ... But Ukrainian rules will prevail.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, after characterizing the conflict as a function of “the West [determining] to drag Ukraine into NATO,” reiterated Moscow’s desire for U.S. and Western European powers to cut military ties with the Central European countries that joined NATO following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“The West is trying to create a security system without Russia or Belarus,” he complained Thursday. “When Western Europe, NATO, and the EU see the huge risks of their dead-end policies, we will look at what they can offer for negotiating with us.”

Western European officials have made their own call for a new approach to security in Europe, in light of Russia's launch of the largest conflict on the continent since the Second World War.

"We need a new security order in Europe, after Russia has broken completely the one that we had," EU High Representative Josep Borrell said Thursday.

Blinken, for his part, emphasized the need to keep the current fight contained to Ukraine. "We don’t want a war with Russia. We do not want a Third World War," he said. "On the other hand, what we need for peace: It must not be only on paper, the peace, but it must be fair, so with the principles of the U.N. charter ... What we have to avoid, for example, is the idea that we freeze things in place. Russia, in this context, will never negotiate the territories that were taken by force."

