White House: No plans to amend climate bill in Congress despite 'glitches'

Biden dodges border during Arizona visit Tuesday
President Joe Biden's trip to Arizona on Tuesday includes no plans for a stop at the border, which has seen more illegal immigrants cross during his presidency than during any other period of U.S. history.
McConnell slams Trump 2024 bid after call for ‘termination’ of rules in Constitution
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blasted former President Donald Trump's floating the "termination" of rules in the Constitution over the weekend.
More than 70% of voters want Biden to release JFK assassination records: Poll
Over 70% of voters asked in a new survey want to see President Joe Biden release the classified records relating to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.
Thune calls Trump's apparent request to terminate parts of Constitution a 'golden opportunity' for 2024
Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) said former President Donald Trump's apparent call to terminate parts of the Constitution presents a "golden opportunity" for would-be opponents in the 2024 presidential election.
'Wait until we’re in charge': McCarthy snipes at McConnell over budgeting
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) publicly called out his Republican counterpart Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Monday for mulling a budget deal with Democrats.
Democrats giving 'middle finger' to 'middle America' with major 2024 change, Republican says
Republicans are criticizing the Democratic Party’s decision to boot Iowa from its coveted first-in-the-nation spot on the presidential primary calendar, accusing the Left of disregarding voters in the Midwest by stripping the Hawkeye State of its long-held status.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
WATCH: Pence bursts into laughter when asked about joining Trump's 2024 ticket
Former Vice President Mike Pence laughed off the possibility of becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate a second time.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in just 10 days for Arkansas teachers
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in 10 days, just in time for the holiday season.
Social Security update: Direct payments worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in 10 days
In 10 days, millions of Social Security beneficiaries will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month.
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
‘Don’t listen to this evil woman’: Bishop rejects Hillary Clinton's abortion comments
Catholic Bishop Joseph Strickland of Texas begged people to ignore Hillary Clinton’s recent comments comparing those who speak out against abortion to Russian troops raping women in Ukraine.
Idaho student murders: Haunting theory about vicious killings revealed by father of victim
The father of one of the University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month shared his theory about the murderer's target based on their movements once they got in the house.
SEE IT: Mystery 80-foot-long object turns up on Florida beach
A large unidentified object has surfaced on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, after two major hurricanes eroded enough sand to expose the wooden contraption.
Psaki says Trump’s ‘evil charisma’ shouldn’t be underestimated
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday said former President Trump has an “evil charisma” that shouldn’t be underestimated as he once again vies again for the GOP’s presidential nomination. “Democrats and sane Republicans underestimate Trump at their own peril because in order for...
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff
US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook if Congress passes bipartisan bill
Meta threatened to pull news from Facebook if Congress passes legislation meant to help local and conservative news outlets compete with Big Tech companies.
Europe is looking for ways to counter the new US climate law
The European Union should improve its state aid rules and consider more green transition funding to offset possible distortions from the new U.S. climate and tax law, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Her remarks came a day before the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council ministerial meeting to...
