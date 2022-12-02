ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville man faces a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – A 32-year-old Sayreville man is facing a charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 27, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in Atlantic City. Timothy Council Jr. of Atlantic City was shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 near 655 Absecon Boulevard, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Council was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Anyone...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City

A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020. On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County woman turns 106

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six years ago, Lakewood resident Jeannette Mazur, a resident at the Harrogate Senior Living Community in Lakewood, turned 100. Her birthday was met with great fanfare, and this week, Jeannette turned 106. A former Rutgers University Student who was born in Newark, she spent most of her life in Union County before spending twelve years between Iowa and Illinois. Now, she has lived at Harrogate for the past 19 years. On November 23rd, she celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born in 1916. The post Ocean County woman turns 106 appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home

Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing

A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement

Editor’s note: This story was originally date-lined Howell, NJ incorrectly. It has since been corrected to Howell, MI. HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MI – A 59-year-old woman who was the focus of a township-wide search over the past five days has been found. Police said Kelly Dorsey, 59, went missing on September 4th. A community-wide search was conducted over the next five days. On September 9th, she was found dead in a friend’s basement laundry room. She was found at around 8:30 am by the friend, whose name was not released. Police said Dorsey entered the man’s home and went to the The post Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

