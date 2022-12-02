Read full article on original website
Ocean County investigates: NJ DPW worker mocked Jews in ‘sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
Trenton man charged with entering unlocked vehicle in Bordentown Township
A 25-year-old Trenton man has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle at a Bowery Circle residence, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The resident told police she received an alert...
Sayreville man faces a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – A 32-year-old Sayreville man is facing a charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
Man, 27, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in Atlantic City. Timothy Council Jr. of Atlantic City was shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 near 655 Absecon Boulevard, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Council was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Anyone...
5 Nabbed In Brutal Hunterdon County Motorcycle Gang Attack And Robbery, More Still On Loose: PD
Police have identified and arrested five of more than a dozen motorcyclists whom they say brutally yanked a man out of his vehicle, attacked him, robbed him, and sped off after a September crash in Hunterdon County.The initial crash occurred in Clinton Township just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Se…
Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City
A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
With One of the Clearest Pictures Ever, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Man
Just imagine if every surveillance camera system provided pictures that were this clear. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is normally the case, we don't know why authorities want to know who he is, only that he's part...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020. On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
It’s Just Happened, Again! Another Shooting In Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block...
Authorities ID Remains Of Missing NJ Teen A Half-Century After She Disappeared
Authorities have identified the body of a North Jersey girl who was reported missing a half-century ago. On Easter Sunday 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family. The next day, she disappeared and was never heard from again. Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous...
Remains of NJ teen missing for 50 years have finally been ID’d
Authorities have announced the identification of the remains belonging to a 16-year-old girl from North Jersey who vanished a day after Easter 50 years ago. Still unresolved in the cold case, however, is the cause of death. Following the April 1972 disappearance of Nancy Carol Fitzgerald, of Bloomfield, skeletal remains...
Ocean County woman turns 106
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six years ago, Lakewood resident Jeannette Mazur, a resident at the Harrogate Senior Living Community in Lakewood, turned 100. Her birthday was met with great fanfare, and this week, Jeannette turned 106. A former Rutgers University Student who was born in Newark, she spent most of her life in Union County before spending twelve years between Iowa and Illinois. Now, she has lived at Harrogate for the past 19 years. On November 23rd, she celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born in 1916. The post Ocean County woman turns 106 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home
Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor, NJ, Christmas Parade
A man's apparent suicide Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received a...
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement
Editor’s note: This story was originally date-lined Howell, NJ incorrectly. It has since been corrected to Howell, MI. HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MI – A 59-year-old woman who was the focus of a township-wide search over the past five days has been found. Police said Kelly Dorsey, 59, went missing on September 4th. A community-wide search was conducted over the next five days. On September 9th, she was found dead in a friend’s basement laundry room. She was found at around 8:30 am by the friend, whose name was not released. Police said Dorsey entered the man’s home and went to the The post Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
