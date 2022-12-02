Read full article on original website
The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
At least 25 U.S. states or territories recently have had "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The data suggests this year's flu season is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier than in...
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
As temperatures continue to drop and winter takes hold, it's inevitable that more people will start feeling ill. With the common cold circulating, flu season on the rise and COVID-19 still in the mix, it can be hard to know exactly what's causing you to feel sick, especially since the majority of the symptoms overlap.
As predicted by experts earlier this fall, the 2022-2023 flu season is shaping up to be one for the record books. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington DC are categorized in purple as “very high” for flu activity about one month ahead of schedule. Five more states (Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, and New Mexico) are close behind in the maroon “very high” category.
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
The brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri was found in an Iowa lake and a Nebraska river for the first time this year, after two swimmers died.
Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine wreaks havoc on the heart, warns new research that shows heart failure rates linked to the illicit drug are on the rise around the world. Not only are these cases increasing, but they are more severe than traditional heart failure cases and...
Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
Chagas disease is caused by a parasite that’s passed from bugs to animals and humans. If you’re bitten by a bug with the parasite, you mat notice a small, red, swollen area may appear within a week or two. You may also experience swelling of your upper and lower eyelids.
In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its most rigid 'zero-COVID' restrictions.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New warnings from federal health officials -- flu cases are the highest they've been in a decade and COVID-19 is increasing too. Part of this is related to a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections and it has doctors worried about the rest of the holiday season. Doctors' offices and hospital emergency departments are bombarded with sick people. Health officials say the surge is happening in part because more people aren't wearing masks and vaccination rates are not robust.It's been a brutal week fo the Kao family, struggling with a nasty virus like millions of Americans. "It's been hectic," father Brendan...
Amid the "tripledemic" of influenza, RSV and COVID, doctors say the flu is getting worse. Here's what to know about cases, symptoms and the vaccine.
Heart failure linked to illicit use of methamphetamine is on the rise worldwide across racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines, and the disease is more severe for meth users than non-users, a new study says.
PITTSBURGH (CNN/CBS) -- With all but six states experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus levels, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain over-the-counter children's medications are hard to find in many places across the United States.The availability of children's painkillers first started dropping in June. After some recovery in early fall, it started to dip again in November, according to market research firm Nielsen IQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers.The US Food and Drug Administration said it is closely working with drug manufacturers to assess the situation."The FDA recognizes the potential impact...
