Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
The Hill

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
The Hill

How bad is the flu this year? CDC map looks grim

(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
Popular Science

Check this CDC map to see if you live in a ‘high risk’ flu state

As predicted by experts earlier this fall, the 2022-2023 flu season is shaping up to be one for the record books. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington DC are categorized in purple as “very high” for flu activity about one month ahead of schedule. Five more states (Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, and New Mexico) are close behind in the maroon “very high” category.
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Severe RSV illness possible in adults

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
KTBS

Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine wreaks havoc on the heart, warns new research that shows heart failure rates linked to the illicit drug are on the rise around the world. Not only are these cases increasing, but they are more severe than traditional heart failure cases and...
Axios

Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade

Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
Healthline

How to Recognize the Symptoms of Chagas Disease

Chagas disease is caused by a parasite that’s passed from bugs to animals and humans. If you’re bitten by a bug with the parasite, you mat notice a small, red, swollen area may appear within a week or two. You may also experience swelling of your upper and lower eyelids.
CBS Philly

Flu, COVID-19 cases climbing across the US

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New warnings from federal health officials -- flu cases are the highest they've been in a decade and COVID-19 is increasing too. Part of this is related to a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections and it has doctors worried about the rest of the holiday season. Doctors' offices and hospital emergency departments are bombarded with sick people. Health officials say the surge is happening in part because more people aren't wearing masks and vaccination rates are not robust.It's been a brutal week fo the Kao family, struggling with a nasty virus like millions of Americans. "It's been hectic," father Brendan...
CBS Pittsburgh

OTC children's painkillers in high demand with respiratory illnesses on the rise

PITTSBURGH (CNN/CBS) -- With all but six states experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus levels, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain over-the-counter children's medications are hard to find in many places across the United States.The availability of children's painkillers first started dropping in June. After some recovery in early fall, it started to dip again in November, according to market research firm Nielsen IQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers.The US Food and Drug Administration said it is closely working with drug manufacturers to assess the situation."The FDA recognizes the potential impact...

