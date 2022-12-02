ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement from the NOPD. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Jonette Williams could be named the next NOPD Superintendent. Williams would make history by becoming the first female Superintendent in NOPD history. Ferguson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

UPDATE: Coroner Identifies JSU Student Shot And Killed On Campus

A student at Jackson State University was found shot to death inside a car on the school’s campus Friday. According to the Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Flynn Brown, from New Jersey. WLBT reports that MBI said the suspect was identified as...
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

14-year-old boy reported missing, last seen Nov. 30

New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. According to police, Makhi Chavis, was last reported as a runaway on Dec. 5. He was reportedly last seen on Nov. 30, in the 5200 block of Forest Park Lane. Makhi is reported to be 5 feet,...
NOLA.com

32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Two killed in Sunday morning Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Central City Sunday morning. NOPD officials say two male victims were each shot multiple times in the 2900 block of Daneel Street just after 8:30 a.m.. Both victims were taken to the hospital via EMS where they both later died.
CENTRAL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy