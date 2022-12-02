Read full article on original website
WDSU
NOPD looking for missing man, last seen in August on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen in August on Bourbon Street. According to police, Brandon Dock, 37, was last seen in August on an unknown block of Bourbon Street. Dock is described as 5 feet, 11...
fox8live.com
Caretaker burned, beat, stole 76-year-old man’s car in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is behind bars after police say she beat, burned, and stole the car of a 76-year-old man who was in her care. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, Misty Pabst, 46, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette, and demanded his car keys.
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 3 people injured in Tulane/Gravier area shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and injured Monday morning in New Orleans. According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street around 1 a.m. Police say two males and one female were injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital...
WDSU
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement from the NOPD. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Jonette Williams could be named the next NOPD Superintendent. Williams would make history by becoming the first female Superintendent in NOPD history. Ferguson...
Three wounded in North Dorgenois Street shooting Monday morning, NOPD
According to the NOPD the shooting happened in the Tulane/ Gravier area.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
brproud.com
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
Caught on camera: NOPD search for Algiers business burglary suspect
A man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner Identifies JSU Student Shot And Killed On Campus
A student at Jackson State University was found shot to death inside a car on the school’s campus Friday. According to the Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Flynn Brown, from New Jersey. WLBT reports that MBI said the suspect was identified as...
WDSU
14-year-old boy reported missing, last seen Nov. 30
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. According to police, Makhi Chavis, was last reported as a runaway on Dec. 5. He was reportedly last seen on Nov. 30, in the 5200 block of Forest Park Lane. Makhi is reported to be 5 feet,...
WDSU
Sources: New Orleans could make history making appointment for police chief position
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple sources have confirmed to WDSU that a history-making appointment could be coming soon after The NOPD Superintendent announced his retirement. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement on Tuesday. Sources tell WDSU that Jonette Williams could be tapped for the position. She would be the first...
NOLA.com
32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
NOLA.com
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
NOLA.com
Who is Jonette Williams? Deputy superintendent eyed to become NOPD's first female superintendent
A 20-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department is an unconventional contender for the role of top cop not only because of who she is—a woman in a role historically occupied only by men—but because of the path she's taken to get there. Now that Police Chief...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans. The crash happened close to the intersection of Tricou street and North Claiborne Avenue at around 5 a.m. NOPD officers report finding two men inside the car at the scene.
One arrested, more possible in May homicide investigation
Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Brock as the person responsible for Moore's death.
police1.com
Woman arrested after biting, kicking and spitting on 6 deputies at New Orleans airport
KENNER, La. — After getting forced off an airplane for asking passengers who appeared to her to be Latino whether they were drug mules, a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 2, 2022, that Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., and injured a man. Officers...
WWL-TV
Two killed in Sunday morning Central City shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Central City Sunday morning. NOPD officials say two male victims were each shot multiple times in the 2900 block of Daneel Street just after 8:30 a.m.. Both victims were taken to the hospital via EMS where they both later died.
