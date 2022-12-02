Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Netflix Refusing to Release Sequel to One of Its Big Movies
Netflix may have easily handed out sequels to films like The Kissing Booth, Enola Holmes, and Murder Mystery, whether subscribers wanted them or not, but at least one movie the streamer has the rights to will not be enjoying a sequel on the platform. In 2017, Netflix scored some major wins with Bryan Fogel's documentary Icarus, which became Netflix's first title to win an Oscar. Although a sequel, titled Icarus: The Aftermath, has already been made and is earning rave reviews, Netflix subscribers shouldn't plan to see the film in the streaming library anytime soon, or likely ever.
Popculture
'Gilmore Girls' Netflix Exit Date Revealed
There's an expiration date on ' time on Netflix. Although, it won't be leaving the streaming service for quite some time. According to both What's On Netflix and The Wrap, Gilmore Girls will leave the streaming service in 2026. The two publications took part in a joint investigation into several...
Popculture
Jason Momoa's Big New Movie Is Still in Netflix's Top 10
Jason Momoa is hitting it big with his latest film, Slumberland. The Netflix original movie, which stars the actor as Flip, a con artist who becomes a young girl's companion as she traverses the dreamworld of Slumberland, has enjoyed a multi-week stay on the streaming charts, recently even cementing an impressive viewership number.
Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress...
Popculture
Netflix Turns Christmas Classic Into Top 10 Movie
The holiday season is here, and Netflix subscribers are doubling down on holiday-themed viewing. Within just days of its debut, Netflix's star-studded adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, has jumped into the Top 10 and is currently dominating the streaming charts in all corners of the world.
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another Major Show
Another major HBO Max show has been shown the exit. FBoy Island, a reality dating series hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, was canceled on Monday, Variety reports. The move is not a surprise, as HBO Max has cut back significantly on reality programming since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was completed in April.
Popculture
Canceled HBO Show Getting Shopped Around at Other Networks
HBO Max canceled FBoy Island this week, but it may already be searching for a new home. According to a report by Deadline, the company behind this reality dating series, STXalternative, is currently in talks with other networks and streaming platforms that may want to pick up the show. It's still not clear where the show is most likely to end up – if it is rescued at all.
Popculture
Facebook Down: Users Report Issues With Comments and Posts
Facebook is reportedly down, with users of the social media site alleging issues with comments and posts. According to Down Detector, recently there was a massive spike in the number of reported problems with Facebook. At this time, it is unclear if the company is aware of the reported issues.
Popculture
'The Holiday 2' Not Happening, Kate Winslet Reacts to Bogus Rumor
There is no sequel to The Holiday in the works, despite what a U.K. tabloid recently claimed. Both filmmaker Nancy Meyers and star Kate Winslet shot down the bogus rumor. The Holiday hit theaters in 2006 and has since become a beloved Christmas classic. Over the weekend, The Sun published...
Popculture
Brad Pitt's Star-Studded New Movie Hits Netflix After Theatrical Run
Brad Pitt's Bullet Train has already pulled into the next stop in a film's life. The movie, which reached movie theaters in August, is now available on Netflix. Since arriving on the streamer Friday, Bullet Train holds the number two position on the Top 10 movies in the U.S. for Netflix subscribers, behind the Norwegian monster movie Troll.
Popculture
'Legendary': Show Canceled at HBO Max, and Fans Are Fuming
Another show has received the ax at HBO Max. Deadline reported that Legendary has been canceled after three seasons on the network. Based on the reactions to the show's cancellation, it's safe to say that fans aren't happy with this news. Legendary first launched on HBO Max in May 2020....
Popculture
'90 Day Fiance' Couple's Age Gap Called Into Question by Immigration Lawyer
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are facing one of the toughest challenges in their relationship since getting married. In the Nov. 27 episode, Slatten, 64, learned that her dream to return to the U.S. from India may be challenging because of the 30-year age gap between herself and Sumit, 33. An immigration attorney in India delivered the news, noting that the U.S. government might not believe their love is real.
Popculture
'The Witcher' Showrunner on Henry Cavill's Exit and Rumors About Writers
The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich opened up about Henry Cavill's departure from the series in a new interview this week. Hissrich is promoting The Witcher: Blood Origin, but this is also her first chance to publicly address some controversial stories rocking the fandom right now. That includes recasting Geralt of Rivia and the rumors that some writers on the show are not so passionate about this franchise.
Popculture
'Avatar: The Way of Water' First Reactions Revealed After Premiere
Avatar: The Way of Water finally had its world premiere in London, where members of the press got a chance to see James Cameron's first film in 13 years less than two weeks before everyone else. The early responses to the film have been overwhelmingly positive. The Way of Water opens in the U.S. on Dec. 16 and continues the story of the Na'vi introduced in the original 2009 film.
Popculture
'Great British Baking Show' Host Quits Show
The Great British Baking Show star Matt Lucas is stepping down from the popular Netflix competition series. Lucas, 48, served as host with Noel Fielding for the past three seasons. The comedian's decision comes after Sky revived Fantasy Football League, a comedy sports talk series. "Farewell Bake Off! It's been...
Popculture
HBO Cancels Acclaimed Comedy Series After 2 Seasons
HBO canceled Los Espookys late last week, following two critically acclaimed seasons. The show focused on a group of horror film-loving friends who try to use their familiarity with scary movies for a unique business idea. Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen created the series with Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega.
Popculture
'Wind River: The Next Chapter' Coming Soon, First Details Revealed
Wind River is getting a sequel. A follow-up to the acclaimed 2017 crime drama written and directed by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, is now in development, producers announced in November. Sheridan and the first film's two stars, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, are not involved. Martin Sensmeier, who played Chip Hanson in the first film, is the only actor returning so far. The new movie will be helmed by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland.
Comments / 0