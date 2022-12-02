Netflix may have easily handed out sequels to films like The Kissing Booth, Enola Holmes, and Murder Mystery, whether subscribers wanted them or not, but at least one movie the streamer has the rights to will not be enjoying a sequel on the platform. In 2017, Netflix scored some major wins with Bryan Fogel's documentary Icarus, which became Netflix's first title to win an Oscar. Although a sequel, titled Icarus: The Aftermath, has already been made and is earning rave reviews, Netflix subscribers shouldn't plan to see the film in the streaming library anytime soon, or likely ever.

12 HOURS AGO