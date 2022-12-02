ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide

Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
Men in Black: Alien Attack Spirit Jersey Blasts into Universal Studios Florida

Your memories will never be erased with the new Men in Black: Alien Attack Spirit Jersey we found at the MIB Gear Shop in Universal Studios Florida!. That’s right, Universal Orlando partnered with Spirit Jersey for an attraction-specific edition, we’re in shock too! Men in Black: Alien Attack has the honor of being the first attraction-specific Jersey we’ve seen! We’ve found themed clothing for Men in Black: Alien Attack before, but these make a bold statement.
Disney Exclusive Funko POP! Featuring Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Coming Soon

In honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Funko POP! Rides have created a new vinyl figure featuring Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy. This adorable vinyl figure has Mickey Mouse dressed as The Groundskeeper, better known as “Caretaker,” and also semi-officially named Silas Crump. This figure will be a Disney exclusive. @disneyland_goonies posted photos on Instagram after finding an early release at Disneyland Resort.
RUMOR: Paint the Night Electrical Parade May Return to Disneyland Resort in 2023

Reports indicate that the Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Resort next year. The parade debuted in 2015 for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. It has a rather spotty performance history, ending its initial run in September 2016 only to return for the holiday season. It was replaced by the original Main Street Electrical Parade’s return (one of many) in January 2017.
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort

Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World

Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
Haunted Mansion Model Kit Now Available at Disneyland Resort

Just when you thought you might have one too many Disney model kits, along come the Haunted Mansion Model Kit. We found this at the World of Disney in Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. As the Ghost Host says, “There is always room for one more.”. Haunted...
New Santa Mickey Sequined Spirit Jersey Arrives at Disneyland

As Disneyland Resort continues celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, we’re sure to keep seeing new festive merchandise trickling in to the parks. And sure as Santa comes every year, we found a delightful new Santa Mickey sequined Spirit Jersey at Disneyland! Park your sleigh in front of the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. to get your hands on this beauty.
REVIEW: Puss in Boots Takes Over Schwab’s Pharmacy With 3 New Specialty Milkshakes in Universal Studios Florida

Puss in Boots has taken over Schwab’s Pharmacy in Universal Studios Florida, turning the ice cream shop into the “Milk Bar” in honor of the new Puss in Boots film. This fun little overlay also brings 3 brand new specialty milkshakes, each themed to one of the characters from the film. We couldn’t wait to give these new shakes a try, so we decided to order all 3.
New Earl the Squirrel Storybook Ornaments From Universal Orlando Resort

While you’re working through the Holiday Tree Hunt at Universal Orlando Resort, you can also pick up some special Earl the Squirrel ornaments. The four ornaments resemble childrens’ storybooks but unfortunately don’t actually open to a story. Holiday Tree Hunt Ornament – $15. This first ornament...
PHOTOS: New Marvel Gear at Disney California Adventure

The Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure has new Marvel merchandise, including a comfy Captain America button-up and bright and bold Marvel sweatshirts and mugs that will make perfect gifts for any superhero fan. Captain America Plaid Shacket – $64.99. This Captain America Plaid Shacket is...

