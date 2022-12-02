Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Confirms Epic Universe to Open Summer 2025, Takes Shot at Disney Animation
Today at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell confirmed that Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s third theme park will be opened in the summer of 2025. During a question and answer session, Shell stated “We’re right on track. Literally right on track.”
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
New ‘Gremlins’ Stripe Funko POP! Loungefly Wallet at Universal Orlando Resort
A new wallet by Loungefly and Funko POP! depicting Stripe from “Gremlins” is available at Universal Orlando Resort. The wallet features Stripe in his Gremlin form, wearing 3-D glasses. His ears and white tuft of hair stick out from the sides of the wallet. The back has a...
Men in Black: Alien Attack Spirit Jersey Blasts into Universal Studios Florida
Your memories will never be erased with the new Men in Black: Alien Attack Spirit Jersey we found at the MIB Gear Shop in Universal Studios Florida!. That’s right, Universal Orlando partnered with Spirit Jersey for an attraction-specific edition, we’re in shock too! Men in Black: Alien Attack has the honor of being the first attraction-specific Jersey we’ve seen! We’ve found themed clothing for Men in Black: Alien Attack before, but these make a bold statement.
Disney Exclusive Funko POP! Featuring Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Coming Soon
In honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Funko POP! Rides have created a new vinyl figure featuring Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy. This adorable vinyl figure has Mickey Mouse dressed as The Groundskeeper, better known as “Caretaker,” and also semi-officially named Silas Crump. This figure will be a Disney exclusive. @disneyland_goonies posted photos on Instagram after finding an early release at Disneyland Resort.
RUMOR: Paint the Night Electrical Parade May Return to Disneyland Resort in 2023
Reports indicate that the Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Resort next year. The parade debuted in 2015 for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. It has a rather spotty performance history, ending its initial run in September 2016 only to return for the holiday season. It was replaced by the original Main Street Electrical Parade’s return (one of many) in January 2017.
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
RUMOR: Baymax Will Fly Over Sleeping Beauty Castle in New Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular at Disneyland
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new entertainment offerings are coming to Disneyland Resort in January. Reportedly, the new Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular at Disneyland Park will feature a flyover from Baymax. Reddit user OFUTLAC posted a photo that appears to show a Baymax figure...
Haunted Mansion Model Kit Now Available at Disneyland Resort
Just when you thought you might have one too many Disney model kits, along come the Haunted Mansion Model Kit. We found this at the World of Disney in Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. As the Ghost Host says, “There is always room for one more.”. Haunted...
Universal Studios Florida Prepares for Mannheim Steamroller 2022 Holiday Concerts
Universal has prepared the Universal Music Plaza Stage in Universal Studios Florida for this season’s Mannheim Steamroller holiday concerts. Signs to the sides of the stage advertise the concert dates: December 3, 4, 10, and 11. The concerts are all at 7:00 p.m., but are subject to change. Just...
New Santa Mickey Sequined Spirit Jersey Arrives at Disneyland
As Disneyland Resort continues celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, we’re sure to keep seeing new festive merchandise trickling in to the parks. And sure as Santa comes every year, we found a delightful new Santa Mickey sequined Spirit Jersey at Disneyland! Park your sleigh in front of the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. to get your hands on this beauty.
runDisney Volunteer Reward Tickets Reduced to Half-Day, Christine McCarthy Could Be Next Disney CEO, New Genie and Lightning Lane Update Coming, & More: Daily Recap (12/6/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
REVIEW: Puss in Boots Takes Over Schwab’s Pharmacy With 3 New Specialty Milkshakes in Universal Studios Florida
Puss in Boots has taken over Schwab’s Pharmacy in Universal Studios Florida, turning the ice cream shop into the “Milk Bar” in honor of the new Puss in Boots film. This fun little overlay also brings 3 brand new specialty milkshakes, each themed to one of the characters from the film. We couldn’t wait to give these new shakes a try, so we decided to order all 3.
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Reopens With New Generic Flooring
In October, we reported on the construction that had begun at the Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida. As reported, the store has reopened and will be re-themed in the near future. Last month, we stated that the shop was getting a new floor, as well as a little...
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
New Dinosaur Collectible Medallions in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
A new machine for collectible medallions featuring dinosaurs has been installed in Jurassic Outfitters at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. There are four medallion designs available in the machine. One medallion is $5 or you can purchase all four for $15. When purchasing all four you can use a credit...
New Earl the Squirrel Storybook Ornaments From Universal Orlando Resort
While you’re working through the Holiday Tree Hunt at Universal Orlando Resort, you can also pick up some special Earl the Squirrel ornaments. The four ornaments resemble childrens’ storybooks but unfortunately don’t actually open to a story. Holiday Tree Hunt Ornament – $15. This first ornament...
PHOTOS: New Marvel Gear at Disney California Adventure
The Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure has new Marvel merchandise, including a comfy Captain America button-up and bright and bold Marvel sweatshirts and mugs that will make perfect gifts for any superhero fan. Captain America Plaid Shacket – $64.99. This Captain America Plaid Shacket is...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/3/22 (Character Rubik’s Cubes, Scaffolding Comes Down at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, Disney’s Contemporary Resort Milk & Cookies Mug, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We’ve got a lot to cover around the park today, so let’s get started!. We hopped aboard the Resort Monorail where a large crane is at the old Spirit of Aloha site. The area has been mostly completely leveled. Once inside the park,...
