Effective: 2022-12-06 22:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range above 11000 feet and Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO