Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Sen. Nancy Skinner announced a proposal Monday to penalize oil companies in an effort to deter gas price gouging. The proposal would make it illegal for oil companies to charge excessive refining margins-- the price difference between the cost of crude oil pre-refinement and the cost of the product once it leaves the refinery-- and would expand the ability of the California Energy Commission and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to investigate gas costs, profits and pricing.

