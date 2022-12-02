ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million

All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Tech layoffs widen: Intel chops hundreds of Northern California jobs

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans to chop hundreds of jobs in Northern California, an ominous new sign of widespread layoffs in the increasingly wobbly Silicon Valley tech industry, official state filings show. The legendary semiconductor company has decided to eliminate jobs in Santa Clara, where the company...
SANTA CLARA, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Oil Companies in CA Face Penalties for Price Gouging

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Sen. Nancy Skinner announced a proposal Monday to penalize oil companies in an effort to deter gas price gouging. The proposal would make it illegal for oil companies to charge excessive refining margins-- the price difference between the cost of crude oil pre-refinement and the cost of the product once it leaves the refinery-- and would expand the ability of the California Energy Commission and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to investigate gas costs, profits and pricing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon

FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area flower growers face skyrocketing natural gas prices

PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the Bay Area’s oldest flower producers is facing hard decisions between heat and employees. They're not alone. A lot of California businesses are getting sticker shock when they get their natural gas bills. The bill could cost some employees their jobs. For three generations,...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Calls a Special Session on High Gas Prices

Prices at the pump are dropping but will they spike again like they did earlier this year?. It’s an issue that California Governor Gavin Newsom is tackling Monday during a special legislative session on gas prices. As of Sunday night, it was less than $4.50 a gallon for gas,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Santa Cruz RTC Sets Sights on 22-Mile Electric Rail Plan

(TNS) — Despite some light turbulence, the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission stayed on track this week with its pursuit of an early-phase analysis for a 22-mile electric passenger rail system connecting North and South County. The commission, by way of a 11-1 vote Thursday, approved a staff...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Supervisors to consider allowing cannabis sales in county areas

MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider an ordinance allowing the sale and delivery of non-flavored cannabis vaping products. County staff is recommending passage and to direct the county health services department to develop a program designed to raise awareness about the dangers of youth cannabis vaping and curtail the illegal market and return to the board with a recommended program with funding by the cannabis industry.
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary M3.7 Earthquake Rattles South Bay: USGS

A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Alum Rock in San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned...
SAN JOSE, CA

