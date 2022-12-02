Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19 on Sunday. The Packers (5-8) looked...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers.com
Matt LaFleur provides Packers' injury updates
GREEN BAY – Before heading out on the team's bye week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided brief injury updates Monday on various Packers. Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP quarterback got through the Bears game with no setbacks to his thumb or rib injuries, and he indicated after the game both ailments could be put behind him after the bye.
When Was the Last Time the Chicago Bears Beat the Green Bay Packers?
When was the last time the Bears beat the Packers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have beaten the Chicago Bears twice this season. They defeated them at Lambeau Field during Week 2, and last Sunday at Soldier Field. "Competitive game, but didn't want to walk...
Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'
Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Jones (shin) questionable to return in Week 13
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (shin) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones was heavily involved in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but exited the contest in the second quarter with an apparent shin injury. He is questionable to return. A.J. Dillon should operate as the team's primary back with Aaron Jones sidelined.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'absolutely' wants Aaron Rodgers back in 2023
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has let it be known he'd happily welcome star quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for the 2023 NFL season. "Yeah, absolutely. Of course," LaFleur responded when asked Monday if he wanted Rodgers to remain his QB1 into the next campaign, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. LaFleur was speaking on the opening day of the club's bye week and after Rodgers teased that Sunday's 28-19 win over the Chicago Bears could be his final trip to Soldier Field as a Green Bay player.
Rams become 8th defending Super Bowl champ with losing mark
The Los Angeles Rams are having a Super Bowl hangover unlike any other
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still undergoing tests on foot
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo continues to undergo testing on his broken left foot, but there's a growing belief that the quarterback avoided a Lisfranc injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Garoppolo made an early departure from Sunday's game against the Dolphins and needed a cart to...
Packers surpass Bears for all-time franchise wins
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on Sunday and secured the most franchise wins in NFL history with the win. The Packers now have 787 wins as a franchise, and the Bears have 786. The next closest team to the two historic franchises is the New York...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards for the Bucs, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in a miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers disappointed from a fantasy perspective however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or had more than five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
CBS Sports
Titans' John Reid: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Reid to their active roster off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While Tennessee cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back), Kristian Fulton (groin), Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) are all currently nursing injuries, the team brought in Reid from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday for some extra secondary insurance. The 26-year-old has yet to suit up for an NFL game this season after having played a combined 24 games for Houston and Seattle across the last two campaigns.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Zach Pascal: Two catches in blowout win
Pascal pulled in two of his three targets in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Titans, gaining 16 yards. Pascal's three targets matched his season high. He could see an uptick in usage going forward depending on the results of No. 3 wideout Quez Watkins' shoulder MRI, but he's unlikely to see a particularly large bump. Watkins himself is averaging just 2.5 targets a game, with Jalen Hurts primarily looking for his top two receivers.
CBS Sports
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Comments / 0